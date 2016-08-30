GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MULBERRY GROVE 21-21: Glen Carbon's McGivney Catholic won their first varsity home volleyball match Monday evening, the Griffins defeating Mulberry Grove 25-21, 25-21.

McGivney had gotten their first-ever win over East Alton-Wood River over the weekend in the Roxana tournament.

Emma Diest had eight kills for the 2-4 Griffins; Claire McKee had 12 assists and four kills, Kara Mosby 12 points from serve and eight digs and Macy Hoppes and Gwen Smith eight digs each.

The Griffins host Metro East Lutheran Tuesday evening.

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Jersey shook off a Rashad Sampson 14th-minute goal for McGivney Catholic and scored three unanswered goals off corner kicks to defeat the Griffins 3-1 in the Carlinville Kickoff Classic semifinals Monday evening.

The 3-0 Panthers moved into Thursday night's title match with the win.

Logan Sampson's direct corner kick into the goal off a Griffin player in the 48th minute drew the Panthers level, then Drake Blackwell knocked home a Sampson corner in the 54th minute allowed Jersey to hit the front and Austin Kimbrell scored off another Sampson corner in the 68th minute to allow the Panthers to run out winners.

The Panthers outshot the Griffins 9-7 and had nine corners to McGivney's two on the night.

CARLINVILLE 8, ROXANA 1: Eight straight goals after Carlinville had conceded a goal allowed the Cavaliers to take an 8-1 win over Roxana in the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Monday evening.

Ethan Davies had the only goal for Roxana, that coming in the third minute.

The loss relegated the Shells to the 11th-place match, set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Springfield Lutheran, who dropped a shootout to Gillespie earlier in the day.

