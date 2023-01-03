MONDAY, JANUARY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62, GRANITE CITY 49: Marquette hopped out to a big first half lead and went on to win over Granite City at Granite's Memorial Gym.

The Explorers led all the way through, holding advantages of 14-9, 28-17 and 44-30, with the Warriors taking the fourth quarter 19-18, but Marquette coming out on top.

Nia Ballinger led the Explorers with 15 points, while Haley Rodgers hit for 14 points, Payton Patterson scored 12 points, Olivia Kratschmer and Allie Weiner each had eight points and Addison Pranger scored five points.

Emily Sykes led Granite with 22 points, while Melashia Bennett scored 14 points, Kaylyn Wiley had six points, Itaijja Miller-Brown and Hailee Wyatt scored three points apiece and Isabella Mangi had a single point.

Marquette is now 10-8, while the Warriors slip to 4-10.

16TH CHESTER MID-WINTER CLASSIC

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 42, VALMEYER 30: In the opening day of the Chester Mid-Winter Classic, Marissa-Coulterville rallied back from a first quarter deficit to defeat Valmeyer in the opening round.

The Pirates held a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Meteors came back to take a 21-17 lead at halftime, then expanded the lead to 29-21 after the third quarter and outscored Valmeyer in the fourth quarter 13-11 to advance to the semifinals.

Josie Reeves led the Pirates with eight points, while Brooke Miller added seven points, Kylie Eschmann came up with six points, Tessa Knowlton had four points, Avery Proffer scored three points and Nicole Engleman hit for two points.

Marissa-Coulterville is now 6-10, while the Pirates go to 3-9.

In the other first round game on Monday, Sparta defeated Cobden 41-28.

HARDIN CALHOUN 58, LIBERTY 22: Calhoun opened the New Year on the right foot with a big win at Liberty.

The Warriors led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 20-4, 40-8 and 52-15 after the first three quarters, with the Eagles outscoring Calhoun 7-6 in the fourth quarter.

Kate Zipprich led the way for the Warriors with 15 points, while Audrey Gilman added 13 points, Lila Simon hit for eight points, Jaelyn Hill scored seven points, Haley Schnelten came up with four points, Claire Hagen had three points and Gracie Klaas, Kiera Sievers, Stella Gress and Sadie Kiel all scored two points each.

Calhoun is now 7-2, while Liberty falls to 5-14.

In another game played on Monday, Breese Central won at Civic Memorial 55-41.

SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE VS. JACKSONVILLE ROUTT

200 Medley Relay:

1)EHS A - Cohen Osborn, Daniel Sanchez, Owen Gruben, Eddie Myers - 1:46.99

2)EHS B - Alex Ge, Ridge Batchelor, Danford Mason, Logan Heepke - 2:01.18

200 Free:

1) Owen Gruben - EHS - 2:05.40

2) Daniel Sanchez - EHS - 2:08.97

3) Logan Heepke - EHS - 2:09.81

4) Dane Fallis - EHS - 2:24.18

200 IM:

1) Cohen Osborn - EHS - 2:07.80

2) Cade Emerick - ROUTT - 2:21.35

3) Alex Ge - EHS - 2:29.88

50 Free:

1) Andre Myers - EHS - 25.15

2) Ridge Batchelor - EHS - 27.40

Article continues after sponsor message

3) Preston McCurry - ROUTT - 32.22

4) Colin Walsch - EHS - 32.82

100 Fly:

1) Owen Gruben - EHS - 1:00.39

2) Danford Mason - EHS - 1:11.53

100 Free:

1) Cade Emerick - ROUTT - 55.42

2) Logan Heepke - EHS - 59.36

3) Ridge Batchelor - EHS - 100.97

4) Dane Fallis - EHS - 1:03.69

5) Ryan Schlechte - EHS - 1:09.07

500 Free:

1) Cohen Osborn - EHS - 5:08.26

2) Eddie Myers - EHS - 5:12.30

3) Danford Mason - EHS - 5:59.18

200 Free Relay:

EHS A - Owen Gruben, Daniel Sanchez, Logan Heepke, Andre Myers - 1:40.70

EHS B - Colin Walsh, Ryan Schlechte, Dane Fallis, Ridge Batchelor - 1:56.82

100 Back:

1) Andre Myers - EHS - 1:04.06

2) Alex Ge - EHS - 1:05.92

100 Breast:

1) Daniel Sanchez - EHS - 1:08.26

2) Eddie Myers - EHS - 1:08.64

3) Ryan Schlechte - EHS - 1:25.46

4) Colin Walsh - EHS - 1:37.98

400 Free Relay

EHS A - Alex Ge, Andre Myers, Eddie Myers, Cohen Osborn - 3:40.21

EHS B - Dane Fallis, Danford Mason, Colin Walsh, Ryan Schlechte - 4:39.37

MSCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mid-States Club Hockey Association games involving Edwardsville, the Tigers lost to Rockwood Marquette 5-1 on Dec. 12 at the Maryville University Ice Center, with Fred Bramstedt scoring the only goal at 14:22 of the third period, assisted by Zach Cohn and Dave Hensley, lost to Kirkwood 2-1 at the Queeny Park rink in west St. Louis County, with Carter Crow scoring on the power play, assisted by Atticus Arth and Joe Viox at 9:29 of the second period, then tied with Rockwood Lafayette 1-1 Dec. 29 at the RP Lumber Center, with Andrew Mohesky scoring from Viox and Caleb Brune at 6:16 of the first period.

The Tigers are currently 3-8-3, and played against Chaminade College Prep Catholic New Year's Day at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., but the result was unavailable. Edwardsville next plays at RP Lumber Center Thursday night against defending St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup champions St. Louis U. High Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association games played through the end of 2022, on Dec. 15, St. John Vianney Catholic defeated Highland 2-1, it was Belleville winning over Triad 3-2, Freeburg/Waterloo nipped Bethalto 3-2 and Collinsville defeated Edwardsville East 5-0.

In games played on Dec. 19, Granite City shut out Freeburg/Waterloo 4-0, Alton got past Edwardsville East 1-0, Triad won over East Alton-Wood River 7-1 and Collinsville defeated Columbia 3-2. The results for Dec. 20 showed Vianney winning over EAWR 4-0, Belleville defeating Alton 8-1, O'Fallon winning over Edwardsville East 8-0 and Freeburg/Waterloo getting past Columbia 2-1.

On Dec. 26, Collinsville won over Alton 5-2, O'Fallon shut out Freeburg/Waterloo 3-0, Bethalto skated past Highland 5-3, Granite City shut out Vianney 4-0 and Triad won over Columbia 4-2. In the games of Dec. 27, Columbia defeated Bethalto 4-0, Freeburg/Waterloo took a 4-0 win over Alton, Belleville defeated EAWR 6-0 and Collinsville won over Highland 11-3. In a game played Dec. 29, Freeburg/Waterloo won over Triad 7-4.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: