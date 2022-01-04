MONDAY, JANUARY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, GRANITE CITY 34: Marquette jumped to a quick first-quarter lead and didn't look back in defeating Granite City at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led all the way, with leads of 21-5, 29-13 and 45-25 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending up tied 9-9.

Abby Williams led Marquette with 20 points, followed by Jillian Nelson with nine points, Megan Meyer scored eight points, Haley Rodgers had six points, Nia Ballinger had five points and Olivia Kratschmer, Payton Patterson and Hayley Porter all had two points each.

The Warriors were led by Melashia Bennett and Kaylyn Wiley's nine points each, with Ella Stepanek adding eight points, Itaijja Miller-Brown scored three points, Gwyneth Hale and Alivia Vaughn each had two points and Emily Sykes scored a single point.

The Explorers are now 12-6 on the season, while Granite falls to 8-7.

CARLINVILLE 43, AUBURN 36: Carlinville trailed after the first quarter, but came back to take a road win over Auburn.

The Trojans led after the first quarter 10-6, with the Cavaliers rallying to take a 19-15 lead at halftime, leading after the third quarter 32-26, then outscored Auburn in the final quarter 11-10.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 23 points, while Isabella Tiburzi added seven points, Braley Wiser hit for five points and both Hannah Gibson and Jordyn Loveless scored four points apiece.

The Cavvies are now 7-8, while the Trojans go to 4-10.

One game on the program --- Father McGivney Catholic at Staunton --- was postponed, while another game --- McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. at Alton --- was cancelled.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 66, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 18: Southwestern opened up its 2022 portion of the season with a big win at North Greene in the only boys basketball game scheduled for the area.

The Piasa Birds led all the way through, holding advantages of 22-7, 44-10 and 58-14 after the first three quarter, outscoring the Spartans in the final quarter 8-4,

Lane Gage led Southwestern with 14 points, while Carson Cooley had 12 points, Ryan Lowis scored eight points, Collin Robinson and Rocky Darr both hit for seven points each, Quinten Strohbeck connected for six points, Hank Bouillon and David Watkins each had four points apiece and both Greyson Brewer and Ian Brantley had two points each.

The Birds are now 6-10, while North Greene falls to 0-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WRESTLING

CM FINISHES SECOND IN DIAMOND STATE DUALS, ROXANA PLACES SECOND, CARLINVILLE 11TH IN BRONZE DIVISION OF ABE'S RUMBLE MEET: The Holidays proved to be very plentiful for the Civic Memorial, Roxana and Carlinville wrestling teams, as both CM and Roxana placed second in their division at a pair of dual meet tournaments while Carlinville came in 11th.

The Eagles came in second in the Diamond State Duals in Springdale, Ark., where CM lost the final to Willard, Ark. 46-29.

In the group stage of the tournament, where the Eagles faced all-Arkansas teams, CM defeated Bentonville West 64-9, Seneca 64-13, North Little Rock 71-12 and Har-Ben High on Dec. 29, then on Dec. 30, won over Rock Hill 50-17 and Ft. Smith Northside 60-21, then went into the semifinal meet and defeated Arlington 54-20 to move into the final against Willard.

Abe Wojcikiewicz was the only Eagle to go undefeated, having an 8-0 mark for the entire tournament, while Bradley Ruckman, Joey Bicciochi, Bryce Griffin and Michael Bridgeman all won seven matches, Colton Carlisle and Ben Skaggs each won six bouts, Brwyden Moss and Ethan Skiff took five matches each, Aiden Turner, Ayden Wesley and Logan Cooper each won four bouts, Nathan Herrin and Ashton Reed both won three matches, Mason Walker won two bouts and Jake Herrin won a single match.

Over at the Abe's Rumble Duals in Springfield, the Shells finished third in Group E, behind both Oregon and Fithian Oakwood. Roxana won over Shelbyville 68-15, lost to Oakwood 54-23 and defeated Stanford Olympia 50-30 in the group stage, falling to Lawrenceville in the final 46-36.

James Herring and Hunter Bailey both went undefeated in the tournament for the Shells, winning all eight of their matches, with Lleyton Cobine winning seven bouts, James Colman, Bryan Rodriguez and Justin Laws all winning six matches, Robert Watt, Corbin White and Trevor Ghiring all won five bouts, Braden Johnson won three of his matches, Donald Battles won two bouts and Justin Thies won one match. Wyatt Doyle also wrestled for Roxana in the tournament.

The Cavaliers were fourth in Group C, winning their only meet of the stage over Wilmington 33-30, then lost to Stillman Valley 51-24, Warrensburg-Latham 49-24 and Benton 54-23. Carlinville then defeated Fairbury Prairie Central 42-33 to take 11th in the division.

Jake Schwartz went unbeaten for the Cavvies, winning all eight of his matches, while Ronald LaPlante and Noah Byots both won six matches, Devon Hulett, Reece Frankford and Mason Gilpen all won five bouts, Matthew Eldred and Samantha Scott both won three bouts and Alex Scott won twice.

BOWLING

TIGERS SWEEP VARSITY MEETS OVER REDBIRDS, ALTON BOYS JV WINS OVER EDWARDSVILLE: The Edwardsville boys and girls varsity bowling teams swept Edwardsville in a dual meet on Monday afternoon at Edison's Entertainment Center, while the Redbird boys JV won over the Tigers.

The Tiger boys defeated the Redbirds 26-14 and the girls won their meet 24-16, while the Redbird JV shutout the Tigers 7-0.

Carter McFarland led Edwardsville with a 633 series, including a high game of 219, while James Zugmaier tossed a 576 series, with a 233 high game and Nevin Guetterman had a 530 series, with a high game of 183.

Alton was led by Ben Mitchell's 550 series, with a high game of 210, followed by Gavin Goeway's 515 set, with a high game of 179, and Grant Haegle's two-game series of 384, with a high game of 201.

In the girls' meet, Charlotte Hayes led the Tigers with a 496 series, with a high game of 187, Ashley Kuethe tossed a 478 series, with a 196 high game and Corinna Winkler had a 300 set with a high game of 104.

Taylor Greco had the top series for the Redbirds with a 389, with a high game of 136, while both Ava Taulbee and Regan Spinks each tossed a 357 series, with Spinks' high game being 149 and Taulbee having a high game of 130.

Leo Stein led the Tigers with a 346 series, including a high game of 128. David Thomas Ballwin of Alton, who bowled for the Edwardsville JV as a substitute, shot a 574 series, including a high game of 224, while Ethan Redisson, throwing for the Redbirds had an outstanding set of 713, with a high game of 276. David Carter also had a big series with a 635, including a high game of 264.

