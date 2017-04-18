BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, LITCHFIELD 0 (6 INNINGS): Brady McAfee and Montana Gossage combined for a six-inning no-hitter Monday as Marquette Catholic defeated Litchfield 12-0 in six innings on the road Monday; the Explorers improved to 11-6 on the year.

McAfee got the win, striking out three over three innings of work; Gossage worked two innings and fanned two. Liam Mather was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored, while John Blachford went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and and run scored, Garrett Weiner 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Ethan Kopsie 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored; Nick Messinger was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Marquette is at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

CBC 10, GRANITE CITY 4: Cameron Hibbets went 2-for-4 with a run scored as Granite City fell 10-4 to CBC on the road Monday; the Warriors fell to 6-9 on the season.

Freddie Edwards was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for GCHS and Tyler Wheatley was 1-for-4 with a run scored; Matt Woods had the other run for the Warriors. Clayton Miller took the loss, conceding six earned runs on five hits while striking out one in two innings of work.

The Warriors travel to Tom Pile Field for a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference game against Edwardsville today, then return to Babe Champion Field for a 4:30 p.m Thursday league encounter with Belleville West and host Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HIGHLAND 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Highland's Connor Pinsker limited Civic Memorial to a run on six hits as the Bulldogs got a 5-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Eagles Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex; the Eagles fell to 14-6 overall, 1-2 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 10-4 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Geoff Withers went 2-for-3 for CM, while Brandon Hampton was 1-for-2 with the only Eagle run of the day and Jaxsen Helmkamp, Spencer Powell and and Corey Price also having hits. Withers went the distance in taking the loss; he gave up two earned runs on six hits while dismissing three by strikeout.

CM hosts Metro East Lutheran at 4:15 p.m. today, visits Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and heads to Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game at GCHS' Babe Champion Field.

WATERLOO 4, JERSEY 3 (8 INNINGS): Waterloo scored in the top of the eighth to take a 4-3, eight-inning MVC win over Jersey at Ken Schell Field Monday. The Panthers fell to 7-9 overall, 0-3 in the league; the Bulldogs went to 13-2 overall, 3-0 in the MVC.

Ryan Johnes had Jersey's only hit of the day; Collin Carey had two runs scored and Blake Wittman had the other run of the day for JCHS. Zach Benware went the distance in taking the loss, giving up two earned runs on nine hits with no strikeouts.

Jersey hosts Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. today and visits Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Travis Heilman was 2-for-3 with a triple and a RBI while Nick Beeler was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Josh Mesenbrink 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored as Triad downed Mascoutah 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Mascoutah Monday; the Knights improved to 9-5-1 on the year, 2-1 in the MVC while the Indians dropped to 13-3, 2-1 in the league.

Ethan Gratton was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Knights; Mack Langdon got the win, throwing five innings and striking out one. Triad next meets up with Highland at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in a MVC game, then heads to southeast Missouri for a series of games on the weekend, taking on Cape Girardeau Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cape Notre Dame, then plays Jackson, Mo., at 10 a.m. Saturday and Cape Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, LITCHFIELD 1: Marquette Catholic scored five times in the first two innings as the Explorers defeated Litchfield 5-1 on the road Monday; MCHS went to 10-3 on the year.

Grace Frost was 1-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored; Jada Johnson was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Meghan Schorman 1-for-4 with a run scored and Emma Taylor 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored. Taylor Whitehead got the win, going all seven innings and giving up two hits while fanning 13. Marquette hosts Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. today and Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before meeting Mascoutah in Carbondale at 5 p.m. Friday before taking on the Terriers at 7 p.m. Friday.

HIGHLAND 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (6 INNINGS): A seven-run bottom of the sixth brought the game to an end as Highland defeated Civic Memorial 11-0 in six innings in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Highland Monday; the Eagles fell to 6-7 overall, 0-3 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 13-0 overall, 3-0 in the league.

Susan Buchanan had the only hit of the day for CM; Ryan Allison took the loss for the Eagles, who host East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. today at Bethalto Sports Complex, then take on Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at home and Alton at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home.

WATERLOO 4, JERSEY 3: A three-run bottom of the seventh gave Waterloo a 4-3 win over Jersey in Waterloo Monday; the Panthers fell to 12-3 overall, 1-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while Waterloo went to 9-4 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Bethany Muenstermann went 2-for-3 for the Panther with a double and two runs scored, with Ashton Tewell 1-for-3 with a double and RBI and Kaylee Griggs a run scored; Caitlyn Connell had the other RBI for Jersey. Tewell went the distance in taking the loss, striking out one.

The Panthers host Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. today and Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Abby Stormer and Bailee Nixon combined for a four-hit shutout as Piasa Southwestern blanked Metro East Lutheran 5-0 Monday in Brighton Monday; the Piasa Birds went to 4-8 on the year while the Knights fell to 3-9.

Mayci Wilderman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored for Southwestern, while Hailey Edwards was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored; Mallory Novack was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored and Shelby Salzman 1-for-3 with a run scored. Sami Kasting was 1-for-3 with a double for MEL while Skye Mayberry-Lopilato, Caylee Coyne and Olivia Halusan each had hits.

Stormer had five strikeouts for Piasa while Nixon had four; Cierra Frields took the loss, striking out three. Next up for the Knights is a 4:30 p.m Wednesday game at Bunker Hill and a 4:30 p.m. April 24 home game against Cahokia; Southwestern next meets up with Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home, then travels to North Mac at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HILLSBORO 10, ROXANA 4: Hillsboro got out to a quick lead on Roxana and went on to defeat the Shells 10-4 in Roxana Monday, sending RHS to 10-11 on the year.

Abby Palen went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Shells, Ashley Betts was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Bailey Moore went 1-for-2 with a run scored and Kiley Winfree 1-for-3 with a run scored. Taylor Noland took the loss.

The Shells host Highland at 4:15 p.m. today and Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, JERSEY 2: Cassie Hall had three goals for Civic Memorial defeated Jersey 5-2 Monday; the Eagles went to 4-8 overall, 1-6 in the MVC with the win while the Panthers fell to 2-8 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Gwen Lewis and Morgan Wilson had the other two CM goals, while Erica Bechtold and Hailea Tepen goaled for the Panthers. Samantha Mann got the win in goal for the Eagles, while Nicole Maag took the loss for JCHS.

CM takes on East Alton-Wood River at 4:15 p.m. today at Bethalto Sports Complex and visits Staunton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; the Panthers host Highland at 5:30 p.m. today and visit Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

More like this: