MONDAY, JANUARY 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, COLLINSVILLE 37: Also in the Highland tournament, Anna Hall scored 12 points to lead CM, while Tori Standefer had 11 points and Kourtland Tyus eight as the Eagles defeated Collinsville.

The Eagles led all the way throughout, with advantages of 17-10, 32-12 and 37-24 after each of the first three quarters.

CM is now 22-2, while the Kahoks go to 10-9.

CARROLLTON 53, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 23: Libby Mueth led Carrolton with 23 points, and also got six points each from Micheala Hinderhan and Ava Uhles in the Hawks' win at North Greene.

Carrollton led after each quarter 14-10, 24-20 and 40-27 in going on for the win.

The Spartans were led by Lakeleigh Brown's 15 points, while Cami Hunt had eight points and Jenna Barnard added six.

HARDIN CALHOUN 58, KINCAID SOUTH FORK 40: In a game played at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 15 points, while Emily Clowers scored 12 points, Hope Wilschetz chipped in 11 points and Ella Sievers 10 as the Warriors saw off South Fork.

Calhoun led the Ponies all the way, having leads of 12-6, 26-12 and 39-26 at each of the quarter breaks.

The Warriors improved to 6-15 on the season.

TRIAD 56, SALEM 33: In the Highland tournament, Avery Bohnensteihl led Triad with 17 points, Alyssa Powell came up with 16 points and Sydney Hartoin added eight as the Knights defeated Salem.

Triad is now 10-12, while the Wildcats fall to 8-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NOKOMIS 58, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 24: In the Litchfield tournament, Justin Wenos led McGivney with eight points, while Jack Rodgers had six points and Jacob Huber and Kellen Weir both scored three points in the Griffins loss to Nokomis.

The Redskins led from start to finish, holding leads of 17-8. 30-13 and 42-19 after each quarter.

Carter Sabol led Nokomis with 23 points, while Kendall Knodel scored eight on the night.

The Redskins move up to 9-6, while McGivney is now 3-16.

ROXANA 58, CARLYLE 41: In the Okawville tournament, Andrew Beckman led Roxana with 19 points, Gavin Huffman had 15 points and Jacob Golenor 10 as the Shells won over Carlyle.

The Indians took am 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Roxana took over the lead at halftime 23-22, and extended it to 35-31 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Quinten Jones led Carlyle with 22 points, while both Brady Heinzmann and Brady Johnson scored six points.

The Shells are now 13-6, while the Indians fall to 7-12.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, RAMSEY 32: In another game in the Litchfield tournament, Trey Hall led CM with 18 points, Kuron Parchman came up with nine points, and Grant Lane and Alex Reams both scored eight in the Eagles win over Ramsey.

CM led throughout the game, securing leads of 16-4, 32-14 and 51-23 after each quarter.

Kendall Adermann led the Rams with 16 points, while Koester Cook added five.

The Eagles improve to 5-11 on the year.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brussels 75, Lebanon 60

Edwardsville 51, Granite City 44

Nokomis 58, Father McGivney Catholic 24

Roxana 58, Carlyle 41

Civic Memorial 55, Ramsey 32

Jersey 63, Cahokia 35

Breese Central 62, Metro-East Lutheran 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazelwood West 64, Alton 37

Triad 56, Salem 33

Civic Memorial 51, Collinsville 37

Columbia 37, Granite City 25

East Alton-Wood River 50, Red Bud 40

Carrollton 53, White Hall North Greene 23

Hardin Calhoun 58, Kincaid South Fork 40

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16 RESULTS

Freeburg/Waterloo 6, Alton 2

Belleville 13, Bethalto 1

Collinsville 1, Edwardsville 0

O'Fallon 4, Triad 3

BOYS SWIMMING

SWIM FOR HOPE MEET AT CHUCK FRUIT AQUATIC CENTER

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Chatham Glenwood --- 405

Edwardsville --- 361

O'Fallon --- 308

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic --- 171

Springfield High School --- 127

Mt. Carmel --- 84

