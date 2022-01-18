MONDAY, JANUARY 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 53, CAHOKIA 49: In the second game of the first day of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, the host Panthers battled back to take a close win over Cahokia at Havens Gym.

The Comanches led after the first quarter 15-8, with Jersey coming back to take a 28-27 lead at halftime, but Cahokia took the lead back at 43-39 after three quarters. The Panthers outscored the Comanches in the fourth quarter 14-6 to gain the win.

Ayden Kanallaken led Jersey with 15 points, with Jaxon Brunaugh coming up with 13 points, Sam Lamer came up with 11 points, Edward Roberts scored nine points, Tanner Brunaugh hit for four points and Francis Vogel had a single point.

The Panthers are now 8-8, with Cahokia going to 1-12 on the year.

STAUNTON 33, MT. OLIVE 28: In the Gillespie tournament, Staunton pulled away in the fourth quarter to take the win over Mt. Olive in the first round.

The Wildcats jumped to the early lead at 10-7 after the first quarter, with the lead shrinking to 17-16 at halftime, then staying at 22-21 after three quarters. The Bulldogs outscored Mt. Olive 12-6 in the final quarter to gain the win.

Cayden Silvester led Staunton with 11 points, while Brady Gillen and Braden Buffington both hit for nine points, Sam Best scored three points and Cole Sternickle had a single point.

The Bulldogs are now 5-10, while the Wildcats drop to 6-7.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43, GILLESPIE 22: In the Gillespie tournament, Southwestern flew out to a big first quarter lead in going on to defeat the host Miners.

The Piasa Birds led all the way through, holding advantages of 18-5, 21-8 and 32-16, outscoring Gillespie in the fourth quarter 11-6.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with 19 points, with Rocky Darr hitting for 11 points, Ryan Lowis had six points, Quinten Strohbeck came up with three points and both Hank Bouillon and Collin Robinson scored two points each.

The Birds are now 7-12, while the Miners fall to 1-9.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54, GREENVILLE 48: In another game in the Litchfield tournament, McGivney held off Greenville in a close game to advance.

Jack Rodgers led the Griffins with 15 points, with Gabe Smith adding 12 points, both Jacob Huber and Ashton Mersinger each had seven points, Evan Schrage scored three points, Darren Luchetti had two points and Noah Garner scored a single point.

McGivney is now 8-11, while the Comets slip to 9-9.

CARLINVILLE 42, BUNKER HILL 41: In another game in the Gillespie tournament, Carlinville outscored Bunker Hill in the final quarter to take the win in a close game.

The Minutemen led after the first quarter 13-10, with the Cavaliers rallying to tie the game 22-22 at the half, with Bunker Hill taking a 30-29 lead after three quarters. Carlinville then outscored the Minutemen in the final quarter 13-11 to win the game.

Ayden Tiburzi led the Cavvies with 10 points, with Carson Wiser adding eight points, Ryenn Hart, Ethan Siglock and Aaron Wills all scored seven points apiece and Mason Duckles had three points.

Grant Burch led Bunker Hill with 15 points, while Logan Santel hit for eight points, Keegan Ralston scored six points, Ethan Collins scored five points, Kayden Hines netted three points and both Jaydon Hausman and Daniel Mana had two points apiece.

Carlinville is now 6-4, while the Minutemen go to 5-6.

In other games played on the Monday schedule, at the Litchfield tournament, Nokomis defeated Civic Memorial 50-38, over in the Okawville tournament, Marquette Catholic won over 52-46, in the Nashville tournament, the host Hornets won over Metro-East Lutheran 58-43, and also at Okawville, Highland topped Roxana 59-36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 62, MT. OLIVE 14: In the Gillespie tournament, Carlinville had little trouble with Mt. Olive, going to a big first quarter lead to defeat the Wildcats and advance.

The Cavaliers led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 20-2. 35-4 and 46-12 after the first three quarters, outscoring Mt. Olive 16-2 in the final quarter.

Brayley Wiser led Carlinville with 14 points, with Isabella Tiburzi adding 12 points, Jill Slayton hit for 11 points, Jordyn Loveless scored nine points, Lillie Reels had eight points, Sophia Campbell had four points and Lillian Foiles had two points.

The Cavvies are now 9-9, while the Wildcats go to 0-5.

COLLINSVILLE 54, HILLSBORO 46: In the Highland tournament, Collinsville pulled away from a slight Hillsboro lead in the second half to win and advance.

The Kahoks led after one quarter 12-10, but the Hilltoppers took a 24-22 lead at halftime, with Collinsville coming back to lead after three quarters 38-32, then outscored Hillsboro 16-10 in the final quarter to clinch the win.

Megan Janson led the Kahoks with 18 points, with Jenna Scheller adding on 17 points, Talesha Gilmore had six points, Jordan Gary netted five points and both Katie Bardwell and Ella Guerrero hit for four points each.

Collinsville is now 12-11, while the Hilltoppers fall to 6-6.

GILLESPIE 48, BUNKER HILL 13: In another game at Gillespie, the host Miners led from start to finish in defeating Bunker Hill.

Gillespie had leads of 6-2, 27-4 and 38-11 after the first three quarters, the outscored the Minutemaids 10-2 in the final period.

Makenna Wilkinson led Bunker Hill with six points, while Tatum Brooks scored three points and both Emmy Lou Lefler and Julianna Scroggins had two points each.

The Miners are now 7-9, while the Minutemaids slip to 1-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 28: Marquette came from behind in the first quarter to take the road win over Calhoun.

The Warriors led after one quarter 9-7, but the Explorers led the rest of the way, coming back to lead 21-15 at halftime and 38-25 after three quarters, outscoring Calhoun in the fourth quarter 16-3.

Chloe White and Abby Williams led Marquette with 12 points each, while Alyssa Powell came up with 11 points, Kamryn Fandrey had eight points, Jillian Nelson and Hayley Porter had four points apiece and Payton Patterson scored three points.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 10 points, while Audrey Gilman scored eight points, Jaelyn Hill hit for six points and Lila Simon and Ella Sievers scored two points each.

The Explorers are now 15-6, while Calhoun goes to 4-4.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 34, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 31: In the Gillespie tournament, North Mac held off Southwestern's come-from-behind bid to win and advance.

The Panthers went out to a 12-4 first quarter lead, with the Piasa Birds cutting the advantage to 21-14 at the half, then to 27-23 after the third quarter. Southwestern outscored North Mac in the fourth quarter 9-8, with the rally falling short.

MaCaylin Day led the Birds with 13 points, with Morgan Durham hitting for nine points, Hannah Nixon scored five points and Addie Green had four points.

Southwestern is now 4-11 on the year.

In other results from Monday, Columbia defeated Granite City 63-35 and Okawville won over Triad 43-23, while the result of the game between East Alton-Wood River and Red Bud wasn't available at press time.

