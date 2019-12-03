MONDAY, DECEMBER 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 59, WATERLOO 31: Abby Manns scored 17 points for Jersey, while Claire Breden added 16 and Chloe White eight at the Panthers opened their Mississippi Valley Conference season with a win over Waterloo at Havens Gym.

It was Jersey all the way through, opening up leads of 15-6, 27-17 and 40-24 at each of the quarter breaks.

Audrey Hubbard led the Bulldogs with nine points, while Anna Dawson scored six points and Nora Gum had five.

The Panthers are now 4-1, with Waterloo falling to 1-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, COLLINSVILLE 42: Anna Hall was CM's top scorer with 24 points, while Harper Buhs assisted with 12 points and Kourtland Tyus nine as the Eagles won their sixth straight game to open the season at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

After trailing 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, CM took a 36-24 lead at halftime, then extended it to 57-35 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Caite Knutson led the Kahoks with 14 points, while Kristyn Mitchell had 10 points and Faith Liljegren nine.

The Eagles are now 6-0, while Collinsville drops to 4-1.

ROXANA 39, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 29: Emma Daniel led Metro-East with 15 points, with Jennifer Leitner coming up with six points, and Destiny Williams three as the Knights lost at Hooks Gym to Roxana.

The Shells led at the end of the first quarter 11-8, and 17-15 at halftime, then extended the lead to 32-25 after three quarters in going on to the road win.

Roxana evens its record at 2-2, while the Knights fall to 0-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 53, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 31: Shannon Lampe was the game's leading scorer with 18 points, while Madi Streiker scored 13 points, and Claire Toennies chipped in 10 points as Mater Dei dealt Marquette its first loss of the season.

The Knights held leads of 12-9 at the end of the first period, 25-14 at halftime, and 42-26 after three quarters in the win.

Adrenna Snipes was held to 10 points in the game, with Kamryn Fandrey and Abby Williams scoring six each for the Explorers.

Mater Dei is now 3-1, while Marquette falls to 5-1 on the year.

CARROLTON 38, CARLINVILLE 31: Libby Mueth led Carrolton with 17 points, with Ava Uhles scoring 12 and Callie McAdams five as the Hawks won at Carlinville.

It was close in the first half, with the sides tied 8-8 after one, and the Cavaliers leading 15-14 at halftime. Carrollton took the lead after three quarters 26-21, and went on to the seven-point win.

Sarah DeNeve and Eryn Seal both had seven points for Carlinville, while Corinne Stewart added five.

The Hawks improve to 1-1, while the Cavvies are now 4-1.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 59, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Ashtyn Wright again led MVCS, scoring 20 points to go along with five assists and four steals, while Rachel Gaworski added 18 points, 10 boards and four assists, and Payton Olney four points and three assists in the Warriors loss as Maryville Christian.

Maryville led 23-7 at quarter time, 35-22 at halftime, and 49-31 after three quarters in going on to their win.

MVCS is now 4-4. and plays next at Faith Bible Academy Tuesday evening, with a 5:30 p.m. tip.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 76, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46: Tommy Kunz came up big for MVCS once again, with 21 points and 13 rebounds, with Noah Scroggins adding 13 points and Joey Kunz having six points and six assists in the Warriors' loss Monday night at Maryville Christian.

Maryville led all the way through, with leads of 26-14, 36-25 and 62-35 at the quarter intervals.

Matthew Franklin also had five blocks for MVCS, who are now 1-7 for the year, and go on the road against Faith Bible Academy Tuesday night in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maryville Christian 76, Mississippi Valley Christian 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53, Marquette Catholic 31

Gillespie 80, Alton 68

Piasa Southwestern 56, East Alton-Wood River 37

Triad 45, Mascoutah 22

Jersey 59, Waterloo 22

Carrolton 38, Carlinville 31

Maryville Christian 59, Mississippi Valley Christian 44

MVCHA HOCKEY

Collinsville 3, Granite City 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGE

St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE

Miami 81, Illinois 79

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 13

Seattle Seahawks 37, Minnesota Vikings 30

