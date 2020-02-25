Monday Sports Roundup: Hall Scores 14 Points in CM Girls Sectional Semifinal Win, Carrollton's Boys Capture Triumph, Oilers Lose in Regional
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A SECTIONALS --- SEMIFINALS
AT EFFINGHAM
CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, MATTOON 37: Anna Hall led CM with 14 points, while Kourtland Tyus added 13 points and Tori Standefer 12 as the Eagles won their sectional semifinal game easily over Mattoon at Effingham, 57-37.
Standefer hit back-to-back threes at the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to help start a 15-2 run that made the difference as CM moved on to the Sweet Sixteen.
Mallory Ramage led the Green Wave with 13 points.
The Eagles are now 29-5 and move on to the final on Thursday evening, where CM will play Highland, a 66-30 winner over Mt. Vernon, in a 7 p.m. tip-off. Mattoon was eliminated with a 27-6 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS
AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD
CARROLLTON 54, BRUSSELS 42: Carrollton advanced to the semifinals of the Raymond Lincolnwood regional with a win over Brussels.
No individual scores were available at press time.
The Hawks improved to 8-20 and advance to the semifinals, where they will play Hardin Calhoun Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The Raiders end their season at 9-20.
AT CONCORD TRIOPIA
BARRY WESTERN 58, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 51: At the Concord Triopia regional, North Greene was eliminated by Barry Western in the quarterfinals.
No individual scores or statistics were available at press time.
The Wildcats are now 16-15 and go through to a semifinal game against Payson Seymour who defeated Pleasant Hill 70-20 in the first quarterfinal game, Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The Spartans were eliminated with a 13-19 record.
AT VALMEYER
WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 42, VALMEYER 40: Henry Weber led Valmeyer with 16 points, Jacob Rowold had 13 points and Riley McCarthy added six, but the Pirates were eliminated by Gibault in the quarterfinals of their own regional.
The Hawks led at the end of the first quarter 9-7 lead, but Valmeyer took the lead at halftime 19-14. The Pirates held on to a 27-25 lead after three quarters, but Gibault outscored Valmeyer 17-13 in the final quarter to take the win and advance.
Gavin Kohnz led the Hawks with 12 points, Ryan Bolllinger had 11 points and Kameron Hanvey added seven.
The Hawks are now 8-21 and advance to a semifinal game against Madison, who won over Lebanon 113-18 in the first quarterfinal, Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The Pirates end their season at 12-16.
CLASS 2A REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS
AT ROXANA
CARLYLE 59, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49: In the first game of the Roxana regional at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, Carlyle eliminated EAWR.
The Indians led all the way, with the quarter scores at 16-10, 33-24 and 42-34 in the game.
The individual scores were unavailable at press time.
Carlyle is now 11-20 and moves on to a semifinal game Tuesday night against Marquette Catholic in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Oilers were eliminated with a 10-22 record.
GREENVILLE 48, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43: Jon Watson led Southwestern with 18 points, Addis Moore had 17 points and Kyler Seyfried four as the Piasa Birds were eliminated by Greenville in the second quarterfinal game at Roxana.
The Comets held narrow leads at the end of each quarter, with advantages of 13-10, 22-21 and 33-32 before outscoring Southwestern 15-11 to advance.
Greenville is now 12-17 and moves on to a semifinal game on Wednesday against the host Shells, starting at 7 p.m. The Birds ended their season at 7-22.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 1A AT CONCORD TRIOPIA
Payson Seymour 70, Pleasant Hill 20
Barry Western 58, White Hall North Greene 51
CLASS 1A AT VALMEYER
Madison 113, Lebanon 18
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 42, Valmeyer 40
CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD
Carrollton 54, Brussels 42
CLASS 2A AT ROXANA
Carlyle 59, East Alton-Wood River 49
Greenville 48, Piasa Southwestern 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONALS
AT FARINA SOUTH CENTRAL
Humw Shiloh 57, Okawville 50
AT ILLINOIS COLLEGE, JACKSONVILLE
Lewistown 64, Father McGivney Catholic 46
AT PONTIAC
Aurora Christian 53, Catlin Salt Fork 18
AT STREAMWOOD
Lanark Eastland 77, Chicago Hope Academy 38
CLASS 2A SUPER-SECTIONALS
AT DE KALB
Port Byron Riverdale 41, Chicago DePaul College Prep 28
AT ILLINOIS COLLEGE, JACKSONVILLE
Pleasant Plains 46, Quincy Notre Dame 34
AT MCLEANSBORO HAMILTON COUNTY
Carterville 57, Teutopolis 55
AT PEOTONE
Chicago Marshall 65, Seneca 35
CLASS 3A SECTIONALS --- SEMIFINALS
AT EFFINGHAM
Highland 66, Mt. Vernon 30
Civic Memorial 57, Mattoon 37
CLASS 4A SECTIONALS --- SEMIFINALS
PEKIN SECTIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST
O'Fallon 61, Edwardsville 58
HOCKEY
MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- FINALS
BEST-OF-THREE SERIES
CLASS 2A
Granite City 5, Freeburg/Waterloo 4 (Granite City leads series 1-0)
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Illinois 71, Nebraska 59
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING
AT JUPITER, FLA.
Miami Marlins 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3
