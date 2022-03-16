MONDAY, MARCH 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13, CARLYLE 1: McGivney opened up its 2022 season on Monday with a 13-1, five inning win at Carlyle.

The Griffins scored five times in both the second and third innings, then twice more in the fourth, while the Indians scored their only run in the bottom of the inning, while McGivney scored once in the fifth to take the game that was halted by the 10-run rule.

Mason Holmes, Jacob McKee, Jackson Rodgers and Nathan Terhaar all had two hits each for the Griffins, with Rodgers having a triple and three RBIs and Holmes drove home two runs. Sam Chouinard, Nicholas Franklin, Daniel Gierer, Gerold Myatt and A.J. Sutberry all had single hits for McGivney, with Gierer, Ryker Keller, McKee, Sutberry and Terhaar also having RBIs.

Clayton Hopfinger threw four innings to get the win for the Griffins, giving up a run on three hits while striking out seven. Darren Luchetti pitched the fifth inning, walking one and fanning three.

McGivney starts the season 1-0, while Carlyle is 0-1.

MELHS 4, CHRIST OUR ROCK 1

Metro East Lutheran Varsity Knights ran off with the lead late in the game in a 4-1 victory at their baseball home opener over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Monday. The game was tied at 1 with MELHS battling in the bottom of the 6th when senior Seth Linnenbrink doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring 2 runs.

Senior pitcher Nathan Butler took the win for MELHS, allowing 2 hits and 1 run over two and a third innings, striking out five.

Senior Tommy Hackethal started the game strong for MELHS. The pitcher went four and 2/3 innings, allowing 0 runs on 2 hits, striking out six and walking one.

MELHS collected seven hits on the day. Collin Jose and Linnenbrink each managed multiple hits for MELHS. Butler got the first RBI on a sacrifice fly. Linnenbrink and Jose had 2 hits each to lead MELHS.

ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 13, VALMEYER 1: The St. Louis Patriots, a home-school team, jumped to an early lead and won at Valmeyer in the Pirates' season opener.

The Patriots scored seven times in the first inning, with Valmeyer scoring its only run in the bottom of the frame, with the Patriots scoring five in the third and one in the fifth for the final score.

Elijah Miller had the only base hit for the Pirates, while Jordan McSchooler had the only RBI.

The Patriots start off 1-0, while Valmeyer opens at 0-1.

In another opening day game, Metro-East Lutheran scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 4-1 at Martin Luther Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: In a season-opening match at the Wood River Sports Complex, Kate Jose's double brace (four goals) helped Metro-East to the win over EAWR.

The Knights scored four times in the first half, then three more in the second, while the Oilers scored their only goal in the second half to avoid the shutout.

Bella Hartsock, Rhiannon Lazella and Allison Waller also scored for Metro-East, while Ella Diest recorded the win in goal.

The Knights start out 1-0-0, while the Oilers are 0-1-0.

ROXANA 2, GILLESPIE 0: In a season-opening Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match, Roxana earned its first three points of the season in a win at Gillespie.

Laynie Gehrs and Kinsley Mouser both scored for the Shells, while RaeLee Kimbro and Reagan Lynn had the assists. Kaylyn Dixon had four saves in goal in recording her first clean sheet of the season.

Roxana is 1-0-0, while the Miners start off 0-1-0.

TRIAD 2, ROCHESTER 0: In the opening game of the Metro Cup showcase, Triad opened its defense of the IHSA Class 2A championship with a pair of second half goals to defeat visiting Rochester.

Avery Bohnenstiehl and Hannah Sparks found the back of the net for the Knights, while Caty Burton and Gabbie Wood assisted. Kendall Chigas made four saves in goal to record her first clean sheet of the 2022 season.

The Knights open up at 1-0-0, while the Rockets start off 0-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, BREESE CENTRAL 1: In the second game of the evening at Triad's park, CM scored a goal in both halves to defeat Breese Central in both team's season opener.

Abrianna Garrett and Aubrey Voyles scored the goals for the Eagles, while Rachel Beer countered for the Cougars. Eliza Donaldson and Katie Peterson had the assists for CM.

Kaylyn Aiello had six saves for the Eagles, while Madison Ashford made four stops for Central.

CM opens its 2022 account at 1-0-0, while the Cougars start off 0-1-0.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: A 12-run second inning for Civic Memorial was the highlight as the Eagles won over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field in Wood River.

The Oilers scored in both the first and third innings, while the Eagles hit for four runs in the first, 12 in the second and two in the third to end the game early due to the 15-run rule.

Kelbie Zupan had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead CM, while Kyleigh Lowrance had two hits and five RBIs, both Kaydence Harlan and MaKayla Collmann had two hits and a RBI, Avari Combes came up with a pair of hits, Danika Chester, Isabella Thein and Bryleigh Ward each had a hit and two RBIs and both Skylar Johnson and Ella Landers each had a hit.

The Eagles start off at 1-0, while EAWR is 0-1 to start the season.

TRIAD 8, MURPHYSBORO 4: After spotting Murphysboro a 4-1 lead, Triad rallied from behind to score seven unanswered runs to defeat the Red Devils on the road in the season's curtain-raiser.

The Knights took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Murphy countered with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the third to take the lead. Triad came up with a run in the fourth, then hit the Red Devils with five in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the opening day win.

Sam Jarman had a grand slam homer for her only hit and RBIs of the game to help the Knights, while both Sami Hartoin and Syd Horn had two hits and a RBI, Chloe Seger had two hits and Phoebe Feldman, Malorey Kessinger and Kelsey Neace all had hits on the day.

Kessinger struck out 10 batters in the circle in throwing a complete game for the Knights.

Triad opens its campaign at 1-0, while Murphysboro is 0-1.

