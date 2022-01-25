MONDAY, JANUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, BEARDSTOWN 52: In the Concord Triopia tournament, Calhoun came from behind to get past Beardstown.

The Tigers led after the first quarter 17-4, with the Warriors cutting the lead to 27-20 at halftime, then to 40-38 after three quarters, with Calhoun outscoring Beardstown 16-12 in the final quarter to get the win.

Chase Caselton led the Warriors with 21 points, while Connor Longnecker added 15 points, Chase Ralston and Cole Lorsbach scored eight points each and Cade Sievers hit for two points.

Calhoun improves to 6-13 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 7-17.

In other games on in a very light boys basketball schedule on Monday night, Staunton nipped Carlinville at home 38-37, Belleville East won at Metro-East Lutheran 65-55 and Maryville Christian won at Lebanon 59-36.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 42, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 18: In their first game after winning the championship of the Highland Invitational, CM kept their momentum going in a win at Mater Dei.

The Eagles held leads of 13-9, 27-14 and 37-15 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Knights 5-3 in the final quarter.

Olivia Durbin led CM with 15 points, with Kelbie Zupan scoring nine points, Aubree Wallace had eight points, Madaline Brueckner scored five points, Avari Combes hit for three points and Meredith Brueckner had two points.

The Eagles are now 22-3, while Mater Dei goes to 13-10.

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

GRANITE CITY 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC JV 44: In the first game of day two of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, Granite City took an early lead and built upon it throughout to gain the win over the McGivney junior varsity.

The Warriors led at the end of the first quarter 8-7, then extended the edge to 25-22 at halftime and 38-32 after three quarters. outscoring the Griffins in the final quarter 22-12.

Kaylyn Wylie had a big game for Granite, scoring 28 points, with Ella Stepanek hitting for 10 points, Emily Sykes scored four points, Melashia Bennett, Sophia Dutko, Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chase and Alivia Vaughn all had three points apiece and Gwyneth Hale, Itaijja Miller-Brown and Audrey Whitehead all had two points each.

The Warriors are now 9-12 on the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61. JERSEY 32: In the night's second game, Marquette jumped to an early lead and didn't look back in their win over Jersey.

The Explorers led throughout, holding advantages of 18-5, 40-13 and 56-27 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 5-5 tie.

Chloe White led Marquette with 14 points, with Abby Williams chipping in 12 points, Kamryn Fandrey hit for 10 points, Alyssa Powell had nine points, Megan Meyer scored seven points, Jillian Nelson had six points, Haley Rodgers came up with two points and Nia Ballinger scored a single point.

Cate Breden led the Panthers with 16 points, with Tessa Crawford adding 11 points, Kari Krueger and Avery Reeder had two points each and Amelia Strebel scored one point.

The Explorers go to 19-6, while Jersey is now 8-15.

CARROLLTON 47, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 44: In the final game of the tripleheader, the host Hawks came from behind to defeat Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo. to advance.

The Lions took a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Carrollton coming back to take a 21-19 halftime lead. Gateway took back the lead at the end of the third quarter 31-30, with the Hawks outscoring the Lions in the final quarter 17-13 to take the win.

Paige Henson led Carrollton with 14 points, with Callie McAdams hitting for 10 points, Lauren Flowers had nine points, Graci Albrecht scored eight points, Haley Schnelten had four points and Ella Stumpf came up with two points.

The Hawks are now 18-7, while Gateway is now 9-10.

TRIAD 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18: Triad led all the way in winning over Southwestern at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights held advantages of 10-2, 30-7 and 55-16 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Piasa Birds 4-2 in the final quarter.

Avery Bohnenstiehl led Triad with 16 points, with Kendall Chigas scoring 10 points, Reagan Chigas came up with nine points, Sami Hartoin, Savannah Hildebrand and Kathryn Weber all had five points each, Sydney Horn had three points and Andie Green, Madalyn Hunt and Sophi McDowell all had two points apiece.

The Knights are now 15-8, while Southwestern drops to 5-12.

In other games on the Monday schedule, Red Bud defeated Valmeyer 56-45 and East Alton-Wood River won at home over White Hall North Greene 49-40. The result for the game between Carlinville and Roxana was not available at press time.

