Teutopolis at Civic Memorial Girls Basketball 1-10-22

MONDAY, JANUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP



GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 50, TEUTOPOLIS 45: CM held a halftime

lead before Teutropolis rallied in the third quarter to go ahead, only to see the Eagles rally back and take a hard-fought win at CM's gym.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 12-8 and at halftime 23-16, with the Wooden Shoes rallying to take a 31-30 lead after three quarters. The Eagles respond

ed with a 20-14 final quarter to earn the win.

Kelbie Zupan led CM with 15 points, while Olivia Durbin added 14 points, Aubrie Wallace came up with seven points, both Avari Combes and Emily Williams had five points each and Hannah Meiser scored four points.

The Eagles are now 16-3 on the season.

In other games on the Monday program, Dupo defeated Metro-East Lutheran 47-14, Jersey won by forfeit over Gillespie 2-0 and Roxana won at Red Bud 44-26.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36, HIGHLAND 31: McGivney trailed most of the way, but rallied in the fourth quarter to take a close win over Highland at the McGivney gym.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter 10-6 and extended the advantage to 23-17 at halftime. The Griffins cut the Highland lead to 28-25 after three quarters, then outscored the Bulldogs in the final quarter 11-3 to take the win.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 14 points, while Mary Harkins added 11 points, Julia Stobie netted four points, Sami Oller had three points and both Claire Stanhaus and Libby Telthorst both scored two points each.

The Griffins are now 13-6, while Highland drops to 5-17.

BOYS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 61, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 52: O'Fallon rallied back from a first quarter deficit to defeat Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

The Knights held an 18-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Panthers cut the Metro-East lead to 29-27 at halftime, took the lead 39-35 after three quarters, then outscored the Knights in the final period 22-17 to gain the win.

Both Devan and Jaeden Rush scored 10 points each to lead Metro-East, while DeMarkus Bean scored eight points and Bennett Briles, T.J. Harris and Jeremiah Neal all scored six points apiece.

O'Fallon is now 16-3, while the Knights go to 8-8.

In other games played on Monday, Roxana lost at Raymond Lincolnwood 37-29 and Red Bud defeated East Alton-Wood River 45-31.

