CROW SHOOTS 105 AT PEKIN SECTIONAL, PANTHERS FINISH FIFTH IN TEAM STANDINGS: Edwardsville freshman Carter Crow shot a 105 in his first-ever IHSA sectional, while O'Fallon came in fifth in the team standings at the IHSA Class 3A Pekin sectional tournament, played Monday at Lick Creek Golf Club.

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central won the team championship with a score of 312, with Orland Park Carl Sandburg the runner-up at 316, and third place going to Lockport with a 322. The host Dragons came in fourth with a score of 324, while the Panthers finished fifth at 337, Quincy came in sixth with a score of 341, Chicago Marist was seventh with a 359, and Minooka finished eighth with a 371.

The individual competition was tight throughout, and it reflected in the final standings. Lincoln-Way Central's Sean Curran and Minooka's Luke Petrovic tied for first with scores of one-over-par 73, with Curran winning the championship in a playoff, Sandburg's Cole Sanders and Pekin's Mason Minkel tied for third with identical scores of 74, while the Blue Devils' Cole Nichols, who won last week's Edwardsville regional, ended up in a three way tie for fifth with a par of Dragon golfers --- Carter Stevenson and Cooper Thelertis --- with all firing a 75, while there was also three-way tie for eighth, with Lincoln-Way Centrals Juney Bai, Sandburg's Alex Pineda and Lockport's Vincent Greci all carding a 76.

Caden Cannon led O'Fallon with a 78, with Luke Jackson firing an 80, Gavin White shot an 88, Braydon Dreyer had a 91, Drew Boone fired a 92, and Hunter Ficken carded a 97.

In addition, Belleville East's Thai Prakit shot an 84, while teammate Ryan Phillips had a 94. Edwardsville's Hayden Moore qualified for the sectional last week, but did not play because of a prior commitment.

The state tournament in all three classes has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT SALEM COUNTRY CLUB, SALEMarquette

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Mt. Carmel --- 312

Effingham St. Anthony Catholic --- 321

Metropolis Massac County --- 335

Marquette Catholic --- 340

Columbia --- 364

Waterloo --- 374

Zeigler-Royalton --- 385

Civic Memorial --- 392

BOYS GOLF

IHSA CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB, PEKIN

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central --- 312

Orland Park Sandburg --- 316

Lockport --- 322

Pekin --- 324

O'Fallon --- 337

Quincy --- 341

Chicago Marist --- 359

Minooka --- 371

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2020 POSTSEASON

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME 1 --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Tampa Bay Rays 2, Houston Astros 1 (TB leads 1-0)

GAME 2

MONDAY'S RESULT

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Houston Astros 2 (TB leads 2-0)

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY CAMPING WORLD

GAME 1 --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

MONDAY'S RESULT

Atlanta Braves 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 (ATL leads 1-0)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 RESULT

Chicago Bears 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona Cardinals 30, New York Jets 10

Carolina Panthers 23, Atlanta Falcons 16

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Philadelphia Eagles 29

Los Angeles Rams 30, Washington Football Team 10

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Houston Texans 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Miami Dolphins 43, San Francisco 49ers 17

Cleveland Browns 32, Indianapolis Colts 23

Dallas Cowboys 37, New York Giants 34

Seattle Seahawks 27, Minnesota Vikings 26

MONDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans Saints 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27 (OT)

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

2020 USL CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

KICKOFF TIMES ST. LOUIS TIME, HOME TEAMS LISTED FIRST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Louisville City FC vs. Saint Louis FC, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies FC vs. Charleston Battery FC, 6:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Reno 1868 FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 8 p.m.

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United, 8:30 p.m.

