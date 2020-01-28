MONDAY, JANUARY 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINAL

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 41, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 16: In a consolation quarterfinal of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, Isabella Lipitin led Gateway Legacy with 10 points, while Camila Hernandez had eight points and both Manuela Cruz-Hernandez and Micaiah Johnson had six points each as the Lions advanced over Lincolnwood.

Gateway Legacy improves to 15-9, while the Lancers are now 0-16.

CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTERFINALS

JERSEY 65, HARDIN CALHOUN 51: In the first quarterfinal, Clare Breden and Abby Manns led Jersey with 17 points each, while Bella Metzler added 11 as the Panthers won out over Calhoun.

Jersey led after one quarter 15-13, and at halftime 27-25, but blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-4 to take a 46-29 lead in going on tot the win.

Colleen Schumann once again led Calhoun with 15 points, while J. Hill added 11 points and Emily Clowers chipped in 10.

The Panthers are now 18-5, while the Warriors fall to 7-16.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 59, CARROLLTON 51 (OT): In the second semifinal, McGivney got 26 points from Anna McKee to go with 10 points each from Macy Hoppes and Madison Webb as the Griffins won in overtime over the hosts.

McGivney took a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 23-18 at halftime. The Hawks came back to take a 35-29 lead after three quarters, but the Griffins rallied to tie the game 42-42 after regulation, then outscored Carrollton in the overtime 17-9 to advance to the semifinals.

Kinser led the Hawks with 18 points, Libby Mueth scored nine points and both Kennedy Ruyle and Ava Uhles had seven points.

McGivney is now 21-4, while Carrollton goes to 18-4.

REGULAR SEASON

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46, WESTWOOD BAPTIST ACADEMY 40: Rachel Gaworski led MVCS with 19 points, while Ashtyn Wright added 15 points and Payton Olney hit for eight as the Warriors won over Westwood Baptist.

Westwood held a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but MVCS came back to take a 19-14 halftime lead, then extended it to 32-24 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Katie Grass led Westwood with 13 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors advance to 11-6 and host The Fulton School Tuesday evening in a 5 p.m. tip-off.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 76, BUNKER HILL 53: At Hlafka Hall, Gavin Hufffman led Roxana with 21 points, Jake Golenor hit for 19 points and Parris White chipped in 14 in the Shells win at Bunker Hill.

The Shells improved to 15-7, while the Minutemen are now 2-8.

WESTWOOD BAPTIST ACADEMY 67, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 58: Both Noah Scroggins and Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 21 points each, while Joey Kunz added 14 as the Warriors lost at home to Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The two teams ended the first quarter tied 11-11, Westwood took a 29-26 lead at halftime, but the Warriors ended the third quarter ahead 43-42. Westwood outscored MVCS in the final quarter 25-15 to take the win.

Luke Christian led Westwood with 25 points, while Kasen McCarthy added 23 points.

The Warriors are now 5-15 and host The Fulton School Tuesday night in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Roxana 76, Bunker Hill 53

Westwood Baptist Academy (Poplar Bluff, Mo.) 67, Mississippi Valley Christian 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Gateway Legacy Christian 41, Raymond Lincolnwood 16

Jersey 65, Hardin Calhoun 51

Father McGivney Catholic 59, Carrollton 51 (OT)

REGULAR SEASON

Marissa-Coulterville 53, Valmeyer 23

East Alton-Wood River 48, Bunker Hill 30

Mississippi Valley Christian 46, Westwood Baptist Academy (Poplar Bluff, Mo.) 40

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver Canucks 3, St. Louis Blues 1

More like this: