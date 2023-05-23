MONDAY, MAY 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: CM scored twice in the sixth and one in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead, but Alton scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to win at Redbirds Field.

Logan Bogard led the Redbirds with three hits and two RBIs, while both Jayden Diaz and Eli Lawrence had two hits each, Deon Harrington and Jack Puent each had a hit and RBI and both Matt Croxford and Reid Murray had hits. Bogard, Austin Rathgeb, Alex Siatos and Aaron Wooten all struck out two batters each, while Quillan Taylor fanned one.

Both Noah Petersen and Jacob Flowers had two hits and a RBI each for the Eagles, while Justin Banovz struck out five on the mound, Brayden Prott fanned two and Bryer Arview struck out one.

The Redbirds finish the regular season 10-22, while CM goes into the postseason 12-18.

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, HIGHLAND 3: In the final game of the regular season for both teams, Highland came back with a run in the fifth to tie the game,, but East scored in the top of the seventh to take the win at Glik Park.

Brayden Bircher had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, while both Chase Knebel and Jake Ottensmeier also had hits and Trent Clemons drove in a run. Knebel also struck out four while on the mound, with Adam Munie fanning one.

The Lancers are now 21-13, while Highland goes into the IHSA playoffs 20-15.

SOFTBALL

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 7, ALTON 0: In the area's final regular season game of the year, Jersey scored four times in the fifth and three more times in the seventh to take the win at Redbirds Park.

Caroline Ward came up with two hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Kari Krueger had two hits and two RBIs, Emily Collins had two hits, Ashlyn Brown, Kendal Davis and Autumn Heitzman had a hit each and Taylor Stelbrink also drove home a run. Brown went all the way inside the circle, fanning 13.

Morgan Plummer had the Redbirds' only hit of the day, while Grace Presley also threw a complete game on the mound, striking out six.

Jersey goes into the playoffs 19-12, while Alton ends the regular season at 13-16.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONALS

In the first day of the IHSA boys volleyball playoffs, in the Edwardsville regional, the host Tigers won over Father McGivney Catholic 24-26, 26-24, 25-21, Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Bunker Hill 25-7, 25-10 and Alton won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-9, 25-18. The Tigers are now 13-16 and will play second-seed Belleville East in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Crusaders are 28-6 and the Redbirds go to 15-19, with Althoff and Alton to play in the second semifinal Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Griffins were eliminated at 16-10, the Minutemen end their season at 4-12 and the Knights end their season at 6-15.

In the first day of the O'Fallon regional at the OTHS Panther Dome, Collinsville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-11, 25-9, Marquette Catholic knocked out Granite City 25-13, 25-13 and Belleville West won over Maryville Christian 25-13, 25-13. The Kahoks are now 12-13 and advance to a semifinal match on Tuesday against the top-seeded and host Panthers at 5:30 p.m, while the Explorers are now 17-7-2 and the Maroons go to 12-16-1 and will play each other in the second semifinal Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Hawks' season ends at 4-15, the Warriors were eliminated at 3-16 and the Lions end their first IHSA season at 9-11.

