MONDAY, MARCH 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

VALMEYER 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Valmeyer pushed across six runs in the top of the fourth to defeat EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Kye Holbrook had three hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Luke Blackwell, Jacob Brown, Jake Killy and Elijah Miller also drove in runs for Valmeyer.

Blackwell struck out five while on the mound, while Miller fanned two.

The Pirates are now 1-2, while the Oilers fall to 1-3.

BREESE CENTRAL 19, CIVIC MEMORIAL 11: In a slugfest at CM's park, the Eagles scored seven times in the second inning to take an 8-3 lead, but were outscored in the final four innings 16-3 as Central scored four in the fifth and eight in the sixth to take the win over CM.

Noah Peterson had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Kale Hawk had a pair of hits and both Jacob Flowers and Carter Braun also drove in a pair of runs each.

Sam Buckley struck out six while on the mound for CM, with August Frankford fanning two and Brayden Prott striking out one.

The Cougars are now 1-1, while the Eagles go to 1-2 on the young season.

CARLINVILLE 15, AUBURN 0: Liam Tieman threw a five-inning perfect game as Carlinville score six times in the fourth and nine more in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win at Auburn.

Tieman helped his own cause with a grand slam homer to go along with his hit and five RBIs on the day, while Henry Kufa had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Ryenn Hart and Dane Boatman had two hits each, Conner Strutner had a pair of RBIs and Sam Quarton, Kolton Costello and Jake Schwartz also drove in runs.

Tieman struck out seven batters en route to his perfect game.

The Cavaliers are now 2-0 on the year, while the Trojans opened their season 0-1.

HIGHLAND 8, FREEBURG 4: Highland scored five runs in the first and another in the second to go out to a 6-0 lead in winning their season opener at Freeburg.

Adam Munie had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Jake Ottensmeier had two hits and also drove home a run and Brendan Gelly, Zane Korte, Mason Emig and Deklan Riggs also drove in runs.

Trent Clemons struck out six while on the mound for Highland and Chase Knebel fanned four.

The Bulldogs open the season 1-0, while the Midges go to 0-3.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 7, O'FALLON 3: Triad scored four times in the fourth and added three more in the seventh to take the win over visiting O'Fallon.

Delaney Hess had four hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Chloe Seger had three hits and drove in two runs, Sam Hartoin had a pair of hits and both Phoebe Heldman and Logan Looby each had a RBI.

Maddie Hart struck out 11 in throwing a complete game in the circle for Triad.

The Knights go to 1-1, while the Panthers are now 1-2.

JERSEY 15, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Jersey hit Northwestern with nine runs in the second, four in the third and two more in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win over the visiting Tigers.

Ashlyn Brown had two hits and drove in five runs for the Panthers, while both Kendal Davis and Caroline Ward had two hits and four RBIs each, with Davis hitting her first home run of the season, Emily Collins and Kari Krueger each had three hits and both Rose Brainerd and Ava Pegram had RBIs.

Brown went all the way in the circle, striking out nine while allowing only one hit.

Jersey is now 2-1, while Northwestern is 0-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, BUNKER HILL 1: EAWR scored twice in the top of the fourth, while Bunker Hill halved the lead in the bottom of the inning, but could come no closer as the Oilers took the win on the road.

Haley Pratt had two hits and a RBI for EAWR, while Jordan Ealey had the only other hit. Lauren Lenihan had two hits for the Minutemaids, while Ruth Gibson drove in the only Bunker Hill run.

Both Ealey and Lenihan were magnificent inside the circle for both teams, striking out 10 each.

The Oilers are now 3-1, while the Minutemaids go to 1-1.

FREEBURG 6, HIGHLAND 1: Freeburg scored six unanswered runs, pushing across two each in the second, third and seventh innings, in taking the road win at Highland.

Maddie Traunernicht had two hits and drove in the Bulldogs' only run, while Karli Dant, Kelly Fuller and Maggie Grohman also had hits. Kaitlyn Wilson struck out seven while in the circle, while Sophie Parkerson fanned one.

The Midgets are now 2-1, while Highland is now 1-1.

BREESE CENTRAL 7, ALTON 0: Alaina Laslie and Jordan Watsek had the only two hits of the day for Alton in their road loss at Central.

Grace Presley struck out four while in the circle for the Redbirds, while Savannah Russell fanned two.

The Cougars are 1-1, while Alton goes to 0-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, COLLINSVILLE 0: CM scored three times in the first, four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh en route to the win at Collinsville.

Bailey Demick, Emma Hylton and Addie Stone had the hits for the Kahoks, while Marissa Thomas struck out four in pitching a complete game in the circle.

The Eagles are now 2-0, while Collinsville is now 0-3.

CARROLLTON 19, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 1: Carrollton scored in every inning, going out to a 15-0 lead in the first four innings in going on to take a road win at West Central.

Lauren Flowers had four hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Hannah Uhles had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Vanna Holmes had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Ella Stumpf came up with two hits and a RBI and Halle Webb, Hannah Lake and Paige Henson all drove in three runs each.

Uhles also struck out six while in the circle, while Flowers fanned five.

Carrollton is now 1-1, while the Cougars open their season 0-1.

In another game played on Monday, Metro-East Lutheran lost their season opener at Dupo 14-9. The result for the game with Carlinville at Pleasant Plains was not available.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 7, HIGHLAND 0: Laney Harshany had a brace (two goals) as Triad went out to a 3-0 halftime lead in taking their first win of the year at Highland in the Northeastern Madison County Derby.

Alina Ayran, Kamryn Bohnenstiehl, Caty Burton, Hannah Sparks and Morgan Stunkel also scored for the Knight, while Harshany had two assists, while Ayran, Alexa Holley, Sparks and Stunkel also had assists.

Tavey Duncan and Peyton Hartmann shared the clean sheet in goal for Triad.

The Knights are now 1-2-0, while the Bulldogs are 0-2-0.

HILLSBORO 2, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Kate Jose, assisted by Alison Waller, had a second half strike for Metro-East, but couldn't find an equalizer as Hillsboro won at Knights Field.

Sami Loethen had five saves in goal for the Knights, while McKenna Getta made four stops.

The Hilltoppers are 1-1-0, while Metro-East is now 2-3-0.

JERSEY 3, CARLINVILLE 2: Goals from Haile Carter, Kaelyn Drainer and Maria Schroeder were enough to offset a Jordyn Loveless brace (two goals) as Jersey took the three points on the road over Carlinville.

Belle Peterbaugh and Ella Smith had assists for the Panthers, while Alexsis Kalaher had an assist for the Cavaliers. Savanna Siglock had six saves in goal for Carlinville, while Jersey's Lauren Lyons made five.

The Panthers are now 2-0-1, while the Cavies start off their campaign at 0-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, LITCHFIELD 1: Abrianna Garrett came up with a double brace (four goals), while Aubree Wallace had a brace (two goals) and Delaney Griffin, Avery Huddleston and Aubrey Voyles all found the back of the net as CM raced out to a 7-0 lead at halftime in taking the three points at Litchfield.

Wallace also had three assists, while Garrett assisted twice and Eliza Donaldson, Brooke Harris, Huddleston and Keagan Thomas also had assists. Sydney Moore had three saves in goal for the Eagles.

CM is now 2-1-0, while the Purple Panthers go to 0-2-0.

ROXANA 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: In the latest edition of the Northern Madison County Derby, Kendall Kamp came up with a double brace (four goals), while Shelly Bowman, RaeLee Kimbro and Kylee Slayden all scored as Roxana won at EAWR's park.

Reagan Lynn had three assists for the Shells, while Lorali Copeland, Zayda Oller and Slayden also had assists. Peyton Johnson had 14 saves in goal for the Oilers, while Kaylyn Dixon earned the clean sheet for Roxana.

The Shells are now 2-1-0, while EAWR goes to 0-3-0.

In other Monday fixtures, Father McGivney Catholic and Breese Mater Dei Catholic played to a 1-1 draw and Maryville Christian won their first-ever IHSA match with a 5-1 win at Trenton Wesclin.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a season opening match played Monday, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated visiting Father McGivney Catholic 25-12, 25-12.

