TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

15TH DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

In the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, Jersey won its opening round game over Chester 58-52, while Roxana lost to Murphysboro 49-41. The Panthers are now 8-4 and will meet Olney Richland County, who won over Woodlawn 77-27, in the championship quarterfinals Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., while the Shells are now 5-8 and goes up against Okawville, who lost to Mt. Carmel 50-41, in the consolation quarterfinals, also at 10:30 a.m.

In the other first-round games on Tuesday, host Pinckneyville defeated Salem 61-29. Louisville Ballard Memorial defeated Steeleville 48-32, Mounds Meridian got past Carlyle 57-53 and Benton won over Campbell Hill Trico 65-26.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

LITCHFIELD 77, HARDIN CALHOUN 73 (OT): Chase Ralston led three Calhoun players in double figures, but Litchfield got past the Warriors in an overtime thriller in the first game of the day.

The Purple Panthers led after the first quarter 15-11, then saw the lead cut at halftime to 33-31, with the Warriors tying the game after three quarters 52-52, with the score remaining tied 66-66 after regulation. Litchfield outscored Calhoun in the overtime 11-7 to take the win.

Ralston led the Warriors with 21 points, while Chase Caselton added 17 points, Connor Longnecker had 13 points, Cade Sievers came up with six points, Landon Sievers and Jack Zipprich had five points apiece and both Drew Wallendorf and Jack Webster each scored two points.

The Purple Panthers are now 8-4 for the year, while Calhoun goes to 1-10.

STAUNTON 52, CARLINVILLE 39: Staunton again got a big game from Braden Buffington in going on to the win over the host Cavaliers.

The two teams were tied after the first quarter 13-13, with the Bulldogs going out to a 29-23 halftime lead, expanding the lead to 44-32 after three quarters, then outscored Carlinville in the final quarter 8-7 to take the win.

Buffington led Staunton with 21 points, while Brady Gillen had 19 points, Ethan Sharp added eight points and both Ben Atkins and Adam Overby both scored two points each.

Dom Alepra led the Cavies with 11 points, while Matt Dunn and Ryenn Hart both scored nine points apiece, Triston Thompson hit for six points and both Noah Convery and Sawyer Smith had two points each.

The Bulldogs are now 6-5, while Carlinville goes to 2-6.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 64, BUNKER HILL 46: Three players scored in double figures to give EAWR a win over Bunker Hill.

The Oilers held a 19-18 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 33-32, expanded the lead to 49-38 after three quarters and outscored the Minutemen 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

Lucas Moore and Seth Slayden both scored 16 points each for EAWR, while Devon Green had 15 points, Jakob Gerber scored eight points, Tyler Robinson hit for five points and both Chris Carpenter and Jason Johnson had two points each.

Grant Burch led Bunker Hill again, this time with 21 points, while Daniel Manar had 12 points, Cole Yates hit for six points, Will Manar had three points, Kyler Softley came up with two points and Dean Thorne and Jack Wilcox had a single point each.

The Oilers are now 6-10, while the Minutemen go to 2-8.

in the other game played on Tuesday, Hillsboro defeated Gillespie 70-60.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

FREEBURG 58, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49: The host Midgets pulled away in the fourth quarter to give themselves the win in the first of two games played by Marquette on the day.

Freeburg led after the first quarter 13-6, but the Explorers cut the lead to 25-21 at halftime, then came to within 39-35 after three quarters, but the Midgets outscored Marquette in the fourth quarter 19-14 to take the win.

Braden Kline and Parker Macias both led the Explorers with nine points each, while Jaylen Cawthon, Dre Davis and Jack Spain each had eight points apiece, Kendall Lavender scored five points and Sean Williams hit for two points.

FREEBURG 69, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: Freeburg won its second game of the day by jumping out to a big early lead and never looking back in defeating Southwestern.

The Midgets led all the way, with quarter scores being 25-11. 43-21 and 58-32, with Freeburg outscoring the Piasa Birds in the fourth quarter 11-6.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with 12 points, while Collin Robinson had seven points, Rocky Darr hit for five points, Hank Bouillon scored four points and Ryan Lowis and David Watkins had two points each.

The Midgets are now 8-4, while the Birds fall to 5-7.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 62, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51: Marquette had three players in double figures, but Gibault won its first game over the Explorers since 2016 in Marquette's second game of the day.

The Hawks led from start to finish, holding leads of 18-7, 28-18 and 43-34 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Explorers in the fourth quarter 19-17.

Macias led Marquette with 17 points, while both Kline and Lavender each scored 14 points and Cawthon, Spain and Williams all had two points each.

Gibault is now 9-2, while the Explorers are now 7-5.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 47, WATERLOO 38: Dalton Buhs and Adam Ogden both scored 13 points each to help CM take the win over Waterloo in their tournament opener.

The Eagles led from start to finish, holding advantages of 12-8, 26-17 and 34-23 at the end of the first three quarters, with both sides ending the fourth quarter in a 13-13 stalemate.

To go along with Buhs' and Ogden's 13 points, Dathan Greene added nine points for CM, while Sam Buckley added six points and August Frankford, Will Fleming and Manny Silva all scored two points each.

The Eagles are now 6-5, while the Bulldogs go to 2-9.

In the other two games of opening day, Columbia won twice, defeating Nelson County, Ky. 65-34 and Waterloo 52-41.

BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

In the opening day of the Breese Mater Dei Catholic Christmas Tournament, Metro-East Lutheran lost twice on the day, dropping its first game against CBC 66-28, then losing to Trenton Wesclin 66-46. The Knights are now 2-6 for the season.

In other games in the tournament's first day, Mater Dei slipped by Wesclin 48-44, CBC defeated Mascoutah 66-51, Briarcliff Christian of Levee Eads, Tenn. won over McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. 87-33, Breese Central won over Orchard Farm, Mo. 75-44, Briarcliff defeated Nashville 74-34 and Orchard Farm defeated McCluer 74-65.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

48TH DUCHESNE CATHOLIC HOLIDAY CLASSIC

JERSEY 66, GRANITE CITY 31: it was all Jersey in the opener of the 48th Duchesne Catholic Holiday Classic in St. Charles, Mo. as the Panthers took off to an early lead and never looked back in defeating Granite City.

The Panthers led all the way, with leads of 22-10, 37-20 and 56-25 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter 10-6 to take the win

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with 20 points, while Meredith Gray hit for 19 points, Ella Smith had 15 points, Bria Tuttle scored eight points and both Adrian Blaza and Casey Kallal hit for two points each.

Emily Sykes led Granite with 14 points, while Kaylyn Wiley had 12 points, Melashia Bennett and Alexis Ruiz both scored two points and Megan Sykes scored one point.

The Panthers are now 8-7 and go to the semifinals against St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic, who won over the host Pioneers 34-19, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Warriors are now 4-7 and play against Duchesne at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.

In the other two games on the day, Ursuline Academy defeated St. Charles 55-22 and Ft. Zumwalt North got past Mehlville 42-39.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

TRIAD 40, CARTERVILLE 37 (OT): Triad got its second win of the year in dramatic fashion, winning over Carterville in overtime.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 11 points, while Maddie Hunt and Makenna Witham both scored nine points, Andie Green and Sami Hartoin each scored four points and Delaney Hess hit for three points.

The Knights are now 2-10 on the year and will play in the quarterfinals against Christopher, who won over West Frankfort 55-32 in their opener, Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The Lions are now 8-5.

In another first-round game, Marion won over Marquette Catholic 50-33. The Explorers are now 8-7 and meet Du Quoin, who lost to the host Rangers 69-24 in the final game of the day, in the consolation quarterfinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats improve to 4-10.

In the other first-round games, Mt. Vernon defeated the Benton JV 76-17, it was Vienna winning over Herrin 53-28, Harrisburg slipped past Carbondale 48-44 and Salem took a close win over Goreville 64-61.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC --- GROUP STAGE

HARDIN CALHOUN 46, CARLINVILLE 31: In the group stage of the Carlinville Holiday Classic, Calhoun took an early lead in going on to the win over the host Cavaliers.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 14 points, while Sadie Kiel had seven points, Haley Schnelten and Lila Simon both scored six points, Jaelyn Hill hit for five points, Audrey Gilman scored four points, Gracie Klaas had two points and Stella Gress had a single point.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with 12 points, while Jordyn Loveless had 10 points, Addie Ruyle scored four points, Maddie Murphy had three points and Braley Wiser came up with two points.

Calhoun is now 4-2, while the Cavies go to 5-9.

In other games played on Tuesday, Nokomis won over Williamsville 45-14, Gillespie defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 67-46 and Greenfield Northwestern won over Franklin South County 39-20.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 63, ELKVILLE ELVERADO 4: In the COR Winterfest first round, McGivney had no trouble in taking a big win over Elverado.

The Griffins led all the way, holding leads of 28-1, 45-1 and 63-1 after the first three quarters, with the Falcons outscoring McGivney in the final quarter 3-0.

Mary Harkins led McGivney with 14 points, with Alexis Bond adding 11 points, Claire Stanhaus had nine points, Sophia Ivnik scored six points, both Emma Martinez and Sami Oller had five points each, Emily Johnson and Izzie Venarsky hit for four points apiece, Devin Ellis had three points and Julia Stobie scored two points.

The Griffins are now 11-2 and advance to the quarterfinals against Pinckneyville, who won over Vandalia 64-46, in a game that starts at 5 p.m.

In a pair of local first-round games, Staunton went to 9-1 with a 58-17 win over Anna-Jonesboro and East Alton-Wood River lost to the host Silver Stallions 41-38. The Bulldogs will play against Johnston City, who defeated Dupo 65-23, at 6:30 p.m., while the Oilers meet up with Trenton Wesclin, who lost to Louisville North Clay 71-52, in the consolation quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

In the other games in the first round, Greenville defeated Sandoval 61-17 and McLeansboro Hamilton County won over Chester 60-25.

WATERLOO-RED BUD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT - GROUP STAGE

On the first day of the Waterloo-Red Bud Holiday Tournament, Columbia defeated Roxana 65-35, Carlyle won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 62-28, the host Bulldogs defeated Marissa-Coulterville 60-25 and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Red Bud 69-36.

The Shells are now 3-8 on the year and meet Althoff in their next game Wednesday at 3 p.m.

