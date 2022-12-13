MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 48, CARROLLTON 45: Carlinville made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season in taking a close decision at Carrollton's gym.

The Hawks took the lead at 15-8 after the first quarter, then went ahead 29-26 at halftime, then were ahead 38-34 after three quarters, with the Cavaliers outscoring Carrollton 14-7 in the final period to take the win.

Dominic Alepra led Carlinville with 15 points, while Ryenn Hart scored 14 points, Matt Dunn scored seven points, both Jack Rouse and Trenton Clevenger had four points each, Triston Thompson came up with three points and Kolton Costello had a single point.

The Cavies are now 2-4 for the season, while the Hawks go to 3-4.

In other games on the Monday slate, Valley Park, Mo., defeated Valmeyer 62-41 and Granite City won at home over McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo 53-29.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 57, MCCLUER 49: Granite went on the road to Ferguson, Mo., and took a hard-fought win over McCluer High.

The Warriors were led by Emily Sykes, who had 18 points, while Kaylyn Wiley added 12 points, Melashia Bennett came up with eight points, Hailee Wyatt had six points, Itiajja Miller-Brown scored five points, Alivia Vaughn had four points, Carely Valles-Serrano hit for three points and Megan Sykes scored a single point.

Granite is now 4-3, while the Comets go to 2-2.

GILLESPIE 32, CARLINVILLE 31: In a close game at the Gillespie Pit, the Miners pulled out the decision over visiting Carlinville.

The Cavaliers held a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but Gillespie came back to tie the game 18-18 at the interval, took a 23-21 lead at three-quarter time, with Carlinville outscoring the Miners 10-9 in the final period, with Gillespie hanging on to take the win.

Braley Wiser led the Cavies with 11 points, while Isabella Tiburzi scored nine points, Hannah Gibson had four points, Kaitlyn Reels came up with three points and both Jordyn Loveless and Maddy Murphy had two points apiece.

Gillespie is now 7-6, while Carlinville goes to 1-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 33, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 26: Marquette won its Gateway Metro Conference game on the road, holding off COR in a close game.

The Silver Stallions led after one quarter 9-7 and 14-11 at halftime before the Explorers went out to a 28-20 lead after three quarters, with COR taking the final quarter 6-5.

Allie Weiner led Marquette with 12 points, while Nia Ballinger had seven points, both Olivia Kratschmer and Haley Rodgers had four points each, and Payton Patterson and Addison Pranger scored three points each.

The Explorers are now 7-4, while the Silver Stallions slip to 5-4.

COLUMBIA 76, VALMEYER 24: On the first day of the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Candy Cane Classic tournament, Columbia went out to big first quarter and halftime leads in going on to the win over Valmeyer.

The Eagles led all the way, with quarter scores being 26-4, 48-6, and 66-15, outscoring the Pirates in the fourth quarter 10-9.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with 12 points, while Josephine Reeves hit eight points, Tessa Knowlton had two points and both Kylie Eschmann and Kadence Seitz each scored a single point.

Columbia is now 6-3, while the Pirates go to 2-5.

In Monday's tournament curtain raiser, the Waterloo junior varsity won over New Athens 45-30.

In other games on Monday, Staunton bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season to defeat Vandalia 66-35, while Virden North Mac won over Piasa Southwestern 55-28, Collinsville won at home over Triad 50-43 and Breese Mater Dei won at Highland 56-42. The result of the game between Maryville Christian at Metro-East Lutheran was not available at press time.

BOYS BOWLING

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

ALTON 29, JERSEY 11: Ben Mitchell's 693 series, including a high game of 279, helped Alton to a dual meet win over Jersey at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

David Thomas Ballwin shot a 546 set for the Redbirds, including a high game of 214, and Eric Spond had a two-game series of 373, with a high game of 201.

Simon Purcell led the Panthers with a 680 series, including a high game of 255, while Adam Kribs fired a 595 set, with a high game of 236, and Tyler Ayers shot a 581 series, which included a high game of 216.

In the junior varsity match, Issac Wargo's 630 series, with a high game of 236, led Jersey to a 7-0 win over Alton. Gabe Futney had the high set for the Redbirds with a 526, with a high game of 194. In a second JV meet, a 545 series from Pete Barton, who also had a high game of 222, gave the Panthers a 5-2 win over Alton. Ben Schultz threw a 537 series for the Redbirds, including a 190-high game.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE AT BEL-AIR LANES, BELLEVILLE

JERSEY FINISHES FIFTH, ALTON EIGHTH AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE: Tyler Ayers was the top bowler for Jersey, while Roman Cross was the leader for Alton as the Panthers finished fifth and the Redbirds eighth, in the Southern Illinois Team Challenge Saturday morning and afternoon at Bel Air Bowl in Belleville.

Ayers tossed a six-game series of 1,259, while Adam Kribs had a high game of 234 as a part of his series. Meanwhile Cross finished in eighth overall individually, having a 1,278 six-game set, with a high game of 279.

Brayden Buchanan tossed a six-game set of 1,163 for the Redbirds, having a high game of 223, while Eric Spond had a five-game series of 927, with a 203 high game, Ben Mitchell had a four-game series of 633, with a high game of 162 and Gabe Futney had a three-game series of 605, with a high game of 223.

GIRLS BOWLING

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

JERSEY 29, ALTON 11: Khloe Hall's 519 series, with a high game of 214, led Jersey to a win over Alton in a dual meet Friday afternoon at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Abigail Benze had a 477 series for the Panthers, including a 178 high game, and Coree Yates tossed a 393 set, with a high game of 176,

Clara Veloff led the Redbirds with a 433 set, with a high game of 157, while Jaelynn Dierking shot a 388 series, with a high game of 169, and Rebekah Von Pinsky had a 375 series and a high game of 143.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE AT BEL AIR BOWL, BELLEVILLE

VELOFF HAS 906 SIX-GAME SERIES, LEADS REDBIRDS TO THIRD PLACE FINISH AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS TEAM CHALLENGE: Clara Veloff's 906 series for six games, including a high game of 185, helped Alton finish in third place at the Southern Illinois Team Challenge tournament Saturday morning and afternoon at Bel Air Bowl in Belleville.

Ava Taulbee had a 799 set for the six games for the Redbirds, with a high game of 148, Chalyse Jarrett tossed a six-game series of 784, with a high game of 163, Jaelynn Dierking had a six-game set of 758, with a high game of 167 and Rebekah Von Pinsky tossed a six-game series of 719, with a high game of 153.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, ROCKWOOD LAFAYETTE 1: Konnor Goclan had a goal and two assists, while Carson Weber and Fred Bramstedt came up with a goal and an assist each, and Kai Vetter had 16 saves as Edwardsville won its second Mid-States Club Hockey Association game of the season over Rockwood Lafayette at the Maryville University Hockey Center in Town and Country, Mo., Monday night.

Weber opened the scoring in the first period with an unassisted power-play goal at 10:39 to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. After the Lancers tied the game early in the second period, Goclan scored from Weber at 5:59 to give Edwardsville the lead back at 2-1, then Fred Branstedt gave the Tigers some breathing room with a goal at 10:41, assisted by Goclan and Max Perham, and Connor Morrison scored at 12:53, on assists by Bramstedt and Goclan, to make it 4-1 for Edwardsville. There was no scoring in the third period.

The Tigers outshot Lafayette 32-17.

Edwardsville is now 2-6-2 on the season and next play Kirkwood at the Kirkwood Ice Arena Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup

