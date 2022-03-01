MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT - THE FINAL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 78, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 56: In the final of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools, Maryville jumped to a big first half lead to defeat MVCS to win the state championship.

The Lions led all the way, with quarter scores of 23-9, 46-29 and 57-39 after the first three quarters and outscored the Warriors in the final period 21-17.

Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 18 points, while Drew Gaworski scored 13 points, Joey Kunz added 12 points, Peyton Wright had six points, Cameron Golike had four points and Feuerhak hit for three points. Issac Ballard led Maryville with 18 points, while Camden Ambuehl added 15 points.

The Warriors finish their season 21-10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SUPER-SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

In the other IHSA super-sectional games on Monday night, in Class 1A, Galena won the Hoffman Estates super over Chicago Hope Academy 55-25, at Mt. Sterling Brown County, it was Brimfield defeating Okawville 45-42, Serena won its own super-sectional, defeating Colfax Ridgeview 46-34 and at Wayne City, Neoga got by Goreville 50-48.

In the Class 2A super-sectionals, at Beardstown, Quincy Notre Dame nipped Normal University 30-28, Winnebago won the Elgin super over Chicago DePaul College Prep 66-47, the Morton College super-sectional went to Minonk Fieldcrest over Chicago Noble/Butler 43-40 and at Vandalia, Pana defeated Carterville 64-56.

In the other two Class 3A super-sectionals, at Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy won over Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 46-30 and in the Streator Township super-sectional, Morton won over Chicago Heights Marion Catholic 49-40. In the Class 4A super-sectionals, Lincolnshire Stevenson won the Arlington Heights Hersey super over Wilmette Loyola Academy 36-32, the Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic game went to Lisle Benet Academy 42-37 over Chicago Whitney Young and Barrington won at South Elgin over St. Charles East 64-33.

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT --- THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE GAME

FRIDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, FAITH BAPTIST CHRISTIAN (PEKIN) 23: MVCS won the third-place game of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament with a win over Faith Baptist of Pekin.

MVCS led from wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 16-2, 20-14 and 32-22, outscoring Faith 8-1 in the final quarter to finish third.

Audrey Crowe led MVCS with 13 points, while Anna Gaworski had 11 points, Sarah Markel and McKinzie Wright both hit for six points and Jessie Huels netted four points.

MVCS ended its season at 8-11.

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- THE FINALS

CLASS 1A

FEBRUARY 24 RESULT

ALTON 2, HIGHLAND 1 (SHOOTOUT, ALT WINS 1-0): The Alton High hockey team won the first game of the Class 1A final in a shootout over Highland 2-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series last Thursday night at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon.

Dominick Emig scored in the second period to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead, but the Redbirds equalized in the third on a goal by Lawson Bell to force the shootout, which Alton won 1-0 to give the Redbirds a leg up in the series.

Highland outshot the Redbirds 24-22, with Greg Fite making 23 saves in goal for Alton, while Mason Haselhorst had 21 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

MONDAY'S RESULT

HIGHLAND 2, ALTON 1: The Bulldogs got past the Redbirds in game two of the series, tying the set 1-1 and forcing a third and deciding game. No individual statistics were available at press time.

The date, time and site for the final game of the series will be announced by the MVCHA at a later date.

CLASS 2A

FEBRUARY 24 RESULT

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4, GRANITE CITY 3 (SHOOTOUT, F/W WINS 1-0): Freeburg/Waterloo squared their best-of-three Class 2A final series against Granite City by taking a shootout win Thursday night at the McKendree Rec-Plex.

Lawson Kimble, Ethan Kuehnel and Bobby Scott all scored for the Warriors, while Caiden Anderson, Logan Ganz and Donovan Knuckles scored for the Raging Bulldogs, who won the shootout 1-0 to square the series 1-1 and force a third and deciding game for the Class 2A championship.

MONDAY'S RESULT

GRANITE CITY 5, FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4: Granite won the Class 2A championship in a 5-4 thriller Monday night at the McKendree Rec-Plex, taking the series and championship 2-1.

No individual statistics were available at press time, but the Warriors took a 2-1 lead after the first period, held the lead after two 4-3 and held off Freeburg/Waterloo in the third, with both teams scoring in the third to help give Granite the title.

It's the second MVCHA Class 2A championship for Granite head coach Darin Kimble, a former St. Louis Blues and NHL player.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

JERSEY ATHLETES DO WELL IN TRIAD INDOOR INVITATIONAL: Jersey runners performed at the Triad Indoor Invitational Feb. 25 at Principia College in Elsah.

Casey Borkowski came in fifth in the freshman-sophomore 60-meter dash, Dax Goetten finished sixth in the freshman-sophomore 80-meter hurdles, Borkowski, Aiden Talley, Landon Jones and Alex Hubbell won the freshman-sophomore 800-meter relay, Hubbell, Goetten, Adam Kribs and Drake Wilson placed fifth in the freshman-sophomore 3,200-meter relay and Borkowski, Goetten, Jones and Hubbell came in third in the freshman-sophomore 1,600-meter relay.

WRESTLING

JERSEY SEVENTH AND EIGHTH GRADE WRESTLERS QUALIFY FOR IESA SECTIONALS: Four eighth graders and eight seventh grade wrestlers qualified for the upcoming Illinois Elementary School Association sectional tournament.

Eight graders that qualified for the sectional were Kyler Bick, Kadyn Hillis, Hunter Hodge and James Kuebrich.

