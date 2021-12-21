MONDAY, DECEMBER 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50, COLLINSVILLE 36: Marquette held an early lead and kept building upon it throughout as the Explorers won over Collinsville at Marquette Family Arena.

Marquette held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 22-18 at halftime and 36-24 after three quarters, outscoring the Kahoks in the fourth quarter 14-12.

Alyssa Powell led the Explorers with 19 points, with Chloe White adding 14 points, Abby Williams scored nine points, Jillian Nelson had six points and Hayley Porter added two points.

Jenna Scheller led Collinsville with 10 points, while Ella Guerrero scored nine points, Jordan Gary had eight points, Talesha Gilmore had four points, Katie Bardwell scored three points and Megan Janson had two points.

Marquette improves to 8-5, while the Kahoks are now 6-7.

In the remaining games on Monday's program, Edwardsville lost to LaGrange Lyons at New Trier High School in Winnetka 65-52, Gillespie defeated Bunker Hill 51-18, it was Columbia defeating Roxana 55-30, Carrollton won over Metro-East Lutheran 51-8 and Waterloo defeated Jersey 42-33.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO 53, VALMEYER 21: Dupo jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and didn't look back in taking the win at Valmeyer.

The Tigers held the lead all the way through, having advantages of 21-6, 33-9 and 42-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Pirates 11-1 in the fourth.

Ariana Gibbs led Valmeyer with nine points, while Kiersten Miller had five points, Nicole Engleman had four points, Payton Smiley had two points and Kylie Eschmann scored a single point.

Dupo is now 7-4, while the Pirates fall to 3-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

GRANITE CITY 46, BELLEVILLE WEST 41: Granite City rallied from a six-point first quarter deficit to take a big win on the road at Belleville West.

The Maroons had a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Warriors cut the West lead to 22-21 at halftime, then took a 36-34 lead at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Maroons 10-7 in the final quarter to take the win.

Ella Stepanek led Granite with 15 points, while Emily Sykes added 14 points, Kaylyn Wiley had 10 points and Sophia Dutko scored seven points.

The Warriors are now 6-4, while West goes to 4-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 43, BUNKER HILL 37: Calhoun won a very close game at home over Bunker Hill.

The Warriors led from start to finish, holding leads of 11-6, 23-15 and 37-23 after the first three quarters, with the Minutemen outscoring Calhoun in the fourth quarter 14-8, but the rally ended up falling short.

Chase Caselton led the Warriors with 12 points, with Bryce Elierman adding 11 points, Cole Lorsbach and Brody Caselton both had eight points each, Connor Longnecker scored three points and Tyler Kindle scored a single point.

Logan Santel led Bunker Hill with 15 points, while Grant Burch had 10 points, Keegan Ralston added six points and both Daniel Manar and Jaydon Hausman both had three points apiece.

Calhoun is now 4-4, while the Minutemen go to 1-8.

In another game played on Monday, Father McGivney Catholic won its home opener over East Alton-Wood River 60-54.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that days Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: