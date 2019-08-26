SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ANDY SIMPSON DOUBLES INVITATIONAL

ALTON GETS FOUR TEAMS INTO FINALS, FINISHES FOURTH IN ANDY SIMPSON INVITATIONAL: The Alton girls tennis team got four of their teams into the finals of their flights while finishing fourth in the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational tournament, played Saturday at the Alton High tennis courts.

Bradley-Bourbonnais of suburban Chicago won the meet with 36 points, edging out Quincy Notre Dame for the top spot, with the Raiders scoring 33 points. Rochester came in third with 30 points, followed by the host Redbirds with 28 points, with Greenville coming in fifth with 18.5 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic was sixth with 13.5 points, Roxana seventh with 10.5 points, and Collinsville was eighth, scoring nine points.

In the number two doubles final, Claire Moore and Abigail Ley of QND won over Alton’s Val Waters and Nikkie Lowe 6-2, 6-3, it was Sydney Goering and Paulyn Bernadit of the Boilermakers winning over the Redbirds’ Paige Rockholm and Lydia Criveau 7-6, 5-7, 10-5, Maria Sosa and Danae Williams of BBCHS over Abby Scyoc and Katie Saenz of the Redbirds in the number four doubles 6-2, 7-5, and in the number five doubles, Anna Brady and Lydia Taul of Alton lost to McKenna Li and Haley Skinner of the Raiders 6-3, 6-0.

A pair of Roxana teams, Lauren Gegen and Stephanie Kamp at number one, and Lindsey Ratliff and Makenna John at number two, finished in sixth at their respective flights, while both the Redbird teams of Lowe and Walters and Scyoc and Katie Saenz finished fourth in their flights, and the team of Maddie Saenz and Ainsley Fortschneider came in fifth in the number one flight.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC BLASTOFF TOURNAMENT

O’FALLON WINS SECOND STRAIGHT TOURNAMENT AS EXPLORERS FINISH FIFTH, REDBIRDS EIGHTH IN BLASTOFF TOURNAMENT: The Marquette Catholic girls golf team came in fifth in their own Blastoff Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, while Alton high finished eighth on the day.

For the second consecutive day, O’Fallon came out on top in a tournament, winning the Blastoff with a score of 336, finishing ahead of runner-up Effingham St. Anthony, who shot a team score of 351. Belleville East was third with a score of 364, followed by Belleville West, who shot 373, the host Explorers were next with a 379, then came Effingham, who had a 383, Auburn came in seventh with a 415, the Redbirds were eighth with a 420 score, Pittsfield was ninth with a 427, and Collinsville rounded out the top ten with a 432 score.

Granite City came in 11th with a 440 score, Jersey was 12th with a 468, Carlinville came in 13th, scoring 473, Belleville Althoff Catholic was 14th with a 495, Father McGivney Catholic was 15th at 497, and Civic Memorial was 16th with a 509.

Briana McMinn of the Panthers and Gracie Piar of the Explorers tied for the individual championship, with both shooting a six-over-par 78. Macy Ludwig of the Bulldogs came in third with a 79, there was a three-way tie for fourth between Ava Boehm of the Flaming Hearts, Hannah Davis of the Lancers and Dylan Kirchoff of O’Fallon, with all three shooting an 83, Reagan Westendant of St. Anthony was seventh with an 84, and there was a three-way tie for eighth between Kennedy Collier of Effingham, Audrey Cain of Marquette and Chloe Davidson of O’Fallon, with each having an 85.

Natalie Messinger was the top golfer for the Redbirds with a 91, Lexi Schmidtke led the Warriors with a 96, Ellie Hyten was the Griffins’ leader with a 102, Hope Ortiz of the Kahoks and Bria Tuttle of Jersey led their teams with a 104 each, both Sarah Floyd and Halee Peterokovich of Roxana had a 121, and Emily DeClue led the Eagles with a 124.

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

Briana McMinn (O’Fallon) – 78

Gracie Piar (Marquette Catholic) – 78

Macy Ludwig (Effingham St. Anthony) – 79

Hannah Davis (Belleville East) – 83

Ava Boehm (Effingham) – 83

Dylan Kirchoff (O’Fallon) – 83

Reagan Westendant (Effingham St. Anthony) – 84

Kennedy Collier (Effingham) – 85

Audrey Cain (Marquette Catholic) – 85

Chloe Davidson (O’Fallon) – 85

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Colorado Rockies 0

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ottawa Fury FC 2, Saint Louis FC 1

