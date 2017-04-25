SOFTBALL

HIGHLAND 10, JERSEY 0 (5 INNINGS): Highland exploded for eight runs in the second as the Bulldogs defeated Jersey 10-0 in five innings in Jerseyville Monday; the Bulldogs remained undefeated at 15-0, 6-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; the Panthers fell to 14-6, 1-3 in the league.

Highland’s Aubrey Hacke no-hit the Panthers and struck out seven for the win; Bethany Muenstermann took the loss for Jersey, striking out one. Jersey is at Triad at 4:15 p.m Wednesday and at Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River went into extra innings scoreless Monday before the Explorers pushed across two in the ninth to defeat the Oilers 5-4 at Gordon Moore Park; the Explorers moved to 13-3 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 12-7.

Meghan Schorman was 1-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Emma Taylor was 3-for-4 with a double and triple, a RBI and run scored and Cayli Shinstock was 1-for-2 with a triple. Jada Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Melissa Lurkins and Haley Johnson each had a run scored. Kayla Alighoti was 1-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored while Macy Flanigan was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Teresa Hand and Ashley Knight each had a run scored.

Schorman got the win for MCHS, striking out 11; Morgan Moxey took the loss, while Rebecca Null fanned six. The Explorers are at Civic Memorial for a 4:15 p.m. Tuesday game and at Nokomis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a Prairie State Conference game.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 14, CAHOKIA 4 (5 INNINGS): Sidney Vetter went 4-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored as Metro East Lutheran took a 14-4, five-inning win over Cahokia at home Monday; the Knights went to 5-10 on the year.

Cierra Frields also had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored, while Sami Kasting was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Skye Mayberry-Lopilato 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Cylee Coyne 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Ryleigh Isbell was also 2-for-3 on the day.

Frields struck out four in getting the win; the Knights next take on Breese Mater Dei at 4:15 p.m. today and Alton at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

ROXANA 11, CARLINVILLE 5: Abby Palen went 3-for-4 with a double and triple, RBI and two runs scored as Roxana defeated Carlinville 11-5 at home Monday to go to 11-13 overall, 2-5 in the South Central Conference.

Phoebe Booher was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Shelby Jackson went 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Olivia Stangler 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Madison Klaas 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored and Abi Stahlhut 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two run scored. Bailey Moore got the win, striking out four.

Next up for the Shells is a 4:30 p.m. SCC game at Pana today, then a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game at Red Bud.

GILLESPIE 8, BUNKER HILL 0: Addison Bryant gave up just two hits as Gillespie defeated Bunker Hill 8-0 in Gillespie Monday; the Minutemaids fell to 5-10 on the year, while the Miners went to 16-5.

The Maids next meet up with Prairie State Conference rival Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Kari Sarhage blanked Civic Memorial on two hits as Triad shut out Civic Memorial 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Monday; the Eagles fell to 7-10 overall, 0-5 in the MVC, while the Knights went to 12-5 overall, 3-1 in the league.

Gracie Braun and Aubrey Hall had the hits for the Eagles on the day; Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, striking out one. CM next takes on Marquette Catholic at 4:15 p.m. today at Bethalto Sports Complex, then meets Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home and then Edwardsville on the road at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 3, ALTON 1: Columbia's Chloe Graff scored twice as the Eagles defeated Alton 3-1 in Columbia Monday. The Redbirds fell to 8-3-1 on the year, while the Eagles moved to 11-2-1.

Alton hosts Breese Mater Dei at 4:30 p.m. today, then host Hazelwood West at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 0: Sydney Luderman had a hat trick as Waterloo defeated Jersey 8-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Waterloo Monday; the Panthers fell to 3-10 overall, 0-7 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs moved to 7-3-4 overall, 5-1-1 in the league.

The Panthers visit Carlinville at 6 p.m. today, then host Waterloo in a rematch at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, TRIAD 2: Civic Memorial scored twice in the bottom of the seventh as the Eagles defeated Triad 3-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday; CM went to 18-6 overall, 3-2 in the league, while the Knights fell to 10-6-1, 3-2 in the MVC.

The Eagles had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth before Triad scored in the fifth and sixth to grab the lead themselves before the Eagles' two-run seventh. Hayden Sontag went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs in the win, doubling in the winning runs in the seventh; Brandon Hampton was 1-for-3 and Spencer Powell 1-for-2 with a RBI. John McGee was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI for Triad, Kevin Smith 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Zack Kraabel 1-for-2 with a double and Travis Hellman 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Geoff Withers got the win, striking out five for CM; Nick Beeler took the loss. The Eagles head to Mascoutah for a 4:15 p.m. Wednesday game and Waterloo Gibault at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Knights head to Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and CBC at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

BREESE MATER DEI 7, GRANITE CITY 1: Breese Mater Dei scored twice in the third and five times in the seventh as the Knights defeated Granite City 7-1 in Breese Monday; the Warriors fell to 6-13 on the year, while Mater Dei moved to 8-7-1.

B.J. Niesporek was 1-for-2 with a double for GCHS, while Austin Bonvicino was 3-for-3 with a triple for the Warriors; Tyler Wheatley was 1-for-3 with a RBI and Bennett Smallie had the only Warrior run scored. James Marler took the loss, striking out three; the Warriors next meet Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Southwestern Conference games, with both games at Babe Champion Field.

HIGHLAND 11, JERSEY 5: Highland scored in the first four innings as the Bulldogs took an 11-5 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at Glik Park in Highland Monday; the Panthers fell to 9-11 overall, 0-5 in the MVC, while Highland went to 12-5-1 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Zach Benware was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Panthers, with Ryan Johnes 2-for-3 with a run scored, Collin Carey 1-for-3 with a run scored, Kurt Hall 1-for-3, Kyle Kanturek 1-for-4 with a RBI, Mitch Stockstill 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored. Benware took the loss, striking out one.

Jersey visits Madison at 4:30 p.m. today before hosting Triad at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CARLINVILLE 5, ROXANA 4: Carlinville scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the seventh as the Cavaliers defeated Roxana 5-4 in a South Central Conference clash in Roxana Monday; the Shells fell to 4-14 overall, 1-5 in the SCC.

Logan Presley went 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Shells, while Sam Mosby was 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Brayden Davis 1-for-4 with a RBI and Chad Mott 1-for-3 for Roxana; Zach Golenor and Jacob Smith each had runs scored. Davis took the loss, striking out one; Presley struck out seven for the Shells in five innings of work.

Roxana is at Pana at 4:30 p.m. today and at Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BUNKER HILL 8, GILLESPIE 4: Bunker Hill broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth and went on to defeat Gillespie 8-4 on the road Monday; the Minutemen went to 7-5 on the year.

Storm Coffmen had a 2-for-2 day for B-Hill with two runs scored while Sean Yates went 2-for-4; Braden Morris and Eiljah Dannenbrink each had two runs scored. Austn Yates got the win, with Dane Sellars getting the save.

