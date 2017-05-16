SOFTBALL

ALTON 14, BRUSSELS 3 (5 INNINGS): Alton shook off a three-run first from Brussels and went on to post a 14-3, five-inning win over the Raiders on the road Monday to go to 21-9 on the year.

Abby Scyoc was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored for the Redbirds; Tami Wong followed with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, Ashlyn Betz was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and four runs scored, Miranda Hudson 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Sydney Hartman 1-for-1 with two runs scored; Rachael McCoy had a hit for AHS. Scyoc dismissed five by strikeout in getting the win.

The Redbirds are at East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. today and host O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, MOUNT OLIVE 0: Meghan Schorman threw a three-hit shutout as Marquette Catholic took a 5-0 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive on the road Monday; the Explorers improved to 24-4 on the year.

Grace Frost led the attack with a 1-for-4 day with a homer, RBI and run scored, with Emma Taylor 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Schorman 1-for-4 with a double, Jada Johnson 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Emma Nicholson 1-for-2 with a run scored, Taylor Whitehead 2-for-2 and Haley Johnson 1-for-3. Schorman fanned 10 in getting the win.

Next up for the Explorers is a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday home game against Freeburg before heading to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game against the Kahoks.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Morgan Moxey gave up just a hit to Amber Keplar as East Alton-Wood River took a 12-0, four-and-a-half inning Prairie State Conference win over Metro East Lutheran at Wood River Monday. The Oilers went to 15-17 on the year, while the Knights fell to 5-15.

Haley Shewmake just missed hitting for the cycle as she went 3-for 4 with a homer, triple and double with a RBI and run scored, with Rebecca Null 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Peyton Young 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, Ashley Knight 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored, Moxey 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Carly Campbell 2-for-2 with a RBI and three runs scored to highlight the Oiler offense on the day.

Moxey struck out six in getting the win; Cierra Frields took the loss, fanning three. The Oilers meet Piasa Southwestern in an IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. today, following the Roxana-Dupo game at 4:30 p.m. today; MEL meets Valmeyer in a Class 1A Lebanon Regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, FREEBURG 3: A four-run sixth snapped a 2-2 tie as Civic Memorial wento on to take a 10-3 win over Freeburg on the road Monday; the Eagles improved to 9-17, while the Midgets fell to 16-11.

The Eagles host Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

TRIAD 13, GRANITE CITY 3 (5 INNINGS): Peyton Bode's 4-for-4 day with a double, RBI and three runs scored helped Triad to a 13-3, five-inning win over Granite City in Troy Monday; the Knights went to 18-10 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 8-18.

Hannah Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Triad, with Kari Sarhage 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and a run scored, Dallas Zirkelbach 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Kailey Daniel 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Allison Kromray 1-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight the Triad attack. Sarhage fanned two in getting the win.

Triad takes on Jersey on the road in a 4:15 Tuesday game, then hosts Alton at 4:15 p.m. Friday; GCHS is at Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and at Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

ROXANA 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Roxana scored eight times in the first as the Shells eliminated Bellevillle Althoff 15-0 in four-and-a-half innings in an opening-round game fo the IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional at Roxana Monday; the Shells went to 19-16 on the year, while the Crusaders fell to 3-14.

Abi Stahlhut went 4-for-4 with a double and homer, five RBIs and three runs scored for the Shells, with Kiley Winfree went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Shelby Jackson 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Olivia Stangler 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight the day for RHS.

Roxana advanced to a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal game against the host Tigers, with the winner meeting Tuesday's Piasa Southwestern-East Alton-Wood River winner in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

TRIAD 16, ALTON 4 (5 INNINGS): Triad scored seven runs in the top of the second and went on to defeat Alton 16-4 in five innings at Redbird Field Monday; the Redbirds tumbled to 15-14 on the year, while the Knights went to 13-14-1.

Steven Nguyen went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Redbirds on the day, with Steven Patten was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Robby Taul 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Ben Mossman 1-for-3 with a triple and Mike Hampton 1-for-3 with a run scored. The Knights were led by Chase Bertlesman's 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and two runs scored, Travis Hellman 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, Mack Langdon 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, Kevin Smith 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Ethan Gratton 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Drew Parres 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Adam Stilts took the loss, while Langdon got the win. Next up for the Redbirds is a Southwestern Conference game at home against East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. today before a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game at Jersey.

EDWARDSVILLE 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Edwardsville jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Civic Memorial in the first two innings and went on to post a 9-0 win over the Eagles at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday; the Tigers went to 25-5 on the year, while CM fell to 23-8.

Chase Gockel, Tyler Lewis and Zach Seavers teamed up for the shutout for EHS, Gockel getting the win and going five innings while fanning four; Lewis struck out two and Seavers one in an inning of work each. Andrew Yancik was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored, Dylan Burris 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Drake Westcott 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Dalton Wallace 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Jack Cooper 1-for-2 with a double and RBI to highlight the EHS attack. Jaxsen Helmkamp, Corey Price, Geoff Withers and Konnor Loewen (with two hits) had hits for CM on the day.

Withers tool the loss for the Eagles, striking out three; Colin Hall (with two strikeouts) and Price also saw time on the mound for CM. Next up for Edwardsville is a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference game today at Granite City's Babe Champion Field and a 4:15 p.m. Friday doubleheader against Triad at Tom Pile Field; it will be Senior Day for the Tigers. CM is at Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and at Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3: Piasa Southwestern and Hardin-Calhoun finished out their regular seasons Monday as Southwestern defeated Calhoun 10-3 in Brighton. The Piasa Birds head into the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at 20-11, while the Warrors go to the Class 1A playoffs at 19-14.

Luke Golike led Piasa with a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and a run scored, with Dakotah Corby 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Eddie Bolin 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Ben Lowis 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Alex Watts 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Collin Baumgartner and Brock Seymour each having hits while Troy Evans and Jack Little each had runs scored.

The Warriors were led by Gunner Armbruster's 2-for-3 day with a double and run scored, Ty Bick 2-for-4 with a run scored, Wes Klocke 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Reese Friedel 1-for-4 with a RBI, Connor Gilman 1-for-3 with a RBI; A.J. Hillen had a hit for Calhoun.

Baumgartner got the win, striking out four for Piasa; Armbruster took the loss, fanning one. The Piasa Birds meet Hillsboro, 3-1 winners over Litchfield Monday, in a Trenton Wesclin Regional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; The Warriors clash with Edinberg, 16-15 winners over Ramsey Monday, in a Morrisonville Regional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. That game is followed by the other semifinal game between host Morrisonville and Pawnee at 7 p.m.

WATERLOO 6, JERSEY 3: Jersey scored three times in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as Waterloo took a 6-3 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers in Waterloo Monday; the Panthers fell to 11-16 overall, 0-8 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 21-8 overall, 5-5 in the league.

The Panthers host Triad at 4:15 p.m. today in a MVC game.

PLAYOFFS GET UNDER WAY: The IHSA Class 1A and 2A baseball playoffs got under way Monday as regionals began throughout the state.

In regional games not involving area teams, Pleasant Hill advanced in the 1A Carrollton Regional with a 14-1 win over the Spartans in White Hall, while Greenfield also advanced in the Carrollton Regional with a 8-2 win over Brussels. In the 1A Marissa Regional, Okawville advanced with a 3-0 home win over Mulberry Grove, while Belleville Althoff eliminated Dupo in their own regional with an 8-4 win at home.

Play resumes Wednesday as Carrollton meets Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. in the Hawks' regional, Okawville takes on Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. in the Marissa regional and Althoff clashes with Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m.

