MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, GILLESPIE 51: CM used a big second and third quarter to build up the lead and went on to take the win at the Gillespie Pit.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 16-14, then extended the lead to 36-20 at halftime, went out to a 57-36 lead after three quarters, but the Miners outscored CM in the final period 15-13 as the Eagles took the win

Sam Buckley led the Eagles with 16 points, with Adam Ogden scoring 10 points, Dalton Buhs and Dathan Greene each scored nine points, Manny Silva and August Frankford both hit for eight points apiece and Logan Gaertner and Jordan Saraffini-Brown each scored five points.

CM is now 3-3, while Gillespie slips to 1-2.

HARDIN CALHOUN 57, CARROLLTON 49: In the opening round of the White Hall North Greene tournament, Calhoun bounced back from a slight first quarter deficit to take a win over Carrollton.

The Hawks led after the first quarter 11-8, with the Warriors taking charge after that, going on to a 26-19 lead at halftime, extending the advantage to 49-36 after the third quarter, then outscored Carrollton in the fourth 18-9 to take the win.

Chase Ralston led the way for Calhoun with 16 points, while Cade Sievers added 10 points, Landon Sievers scored nine points, Connor Longnecker hit for eight points, Mason Eilerman scored six points, both Drew Wallendorf and Jack Webster had four points each and Charlie Kallal and Jake Snyders scored two points apiece.

Kaiden Brecken led the Hawks with 15 points, while Bobby Heath had 10 points, Braylon Rhoades scored nine points, Konnor Campbell had seven points and Tyler Singleton, Charlie Stumpf, Karson Kraushaar and Matt Beiermann all scored two points each.

The Warriors are now 1-2, while Carrollton goes to 0-4.

BOWLING

JERSEY BOWLING TEAM BEATS HIGHLAND

The Jersey JV/V Bowling beat Highland Monday night - Tyler Ayres had a 268 game/658 series, Jacob Elliott had a 236 game/603 Series, Adam Kribs had a 236 game/603 series. Simon Purcell had a 599 series for JV

The Jersey girls lost to Highland - led by Khloee Hall 190 game/478 Series, Abby Benz had a 453 Series.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In a game played on Dec. 1 at RP Lumber Center, Edwardsville East won over East Alton-Wood River 3-2. The Tigers are now 2-4-2, while the Oilers go to 2-6-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

MSCHA HOCKEY

The Edwardsville Mid-States hockey team were shut out in their last two games, falling at RP Lumber Center to Rockwood Marquette 7-0 on Dec. 1, then losing at Kirkwood 8-0 at the Kirkwood Ice Station Arena on Dec. 3. The Tigers are now 0-6-2 and play at home on Thursday night at RP Lumber Center against Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo., in an 8:30 p.m. face-off. Edwardsville then plays twice at the Maryville University Ice Center in Town and Country, Mo. against a pair of Rockwood School District schools, playing Lafayette Dec. 9 at 8:10 p.m., then going against Marquette Dec. 12 at 9:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE SWEEPS RON SAUER DUALS IN ARNOLD, MO., WINS FINAL OVER WHITFIELD 39-34: The Edwardsville boys wrestling team had a big day at the Ron Sauer Duals at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo., on Saturday, sweeping all five dual meets in taking their first championship in the event since 2018.

The Tigers swept all four meets in the group stage, winning over Wentzville Holt 60-21, Ft. Zumwalt West 78-0, top seed Rockwood Seckman 57-17 and Mascoutah 72-5. In the final, Edwardsville won over Whitfield 39-34.

Dawson Rull had a big day for the Tigers at 285 pounds, winning all four of his matches by first minute pins, with the quick pin being at 12 seconds. Also having big days were Bryson Nuttall at 106 pounds, Drew Landau at 157 pounds and Max Miller at 165, all going 5-0 in the tournament, while Hubert Thomas scored four pins at 175 pounds.

Ryan Richie at 113 had four pins in going 4-1 on the day, while Levi Wilkinson at 120 pounds, Blake Mink at 145 pounds and Landon Schickendanz at 190 pounds also went 4-1, with Mink scoring four pinfalls, Blake Freitag at 132 pounds and Brendan Landau at 157 pounds both went 3-2 on the day and both Zeke Rhodes at 190 pounds and Evan McCormick at 220 pounds both went 2-2.

GIRLS WRESTLING

LINDHORST, ZUGMAIER, PRATT ALL WIN INDIVIDUAL TITLES AS TIGERS PLACE SECOND AT GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL: Gigi Lindhorst at 120 pounds, Holly Zugmaier at 125 pounds and Mackenzie Pratt at 140 pounds won individual championships at Edwardsville came in second at the Granite City Invitational tournament held at Granite's Memorial Gym.

Belleville East won the championship with 134.5 points, with the Tigers in second at 87 points, Mt. Vernon was third with 81 points, Jacksonville came in fourth with 72 points and Belleville West rounded out the top five with 67 points.

Lindhorst won her title bout over Carrington Reed of Hazelwood Central 12-10, while both Zugmaier and Pratt went 3-0 in a round robin format to take their titles. Zugmaier won her final match with a 1:16 pin of Ava Derry of Mt. Vernon, while Pratt pinned Addison Stamper, also of Mt. Vernon, at 14 seconds in her final match.

Allison Kirk was 0-2 in her 100-pound matches, Olivia Coll also lost her two matches at 105 pounds, Maddy Allen went 2-2 and placed fourth at 110 pounds, Alexandra Chong was 0-2 in her bouts at 115 pounds, Madison Aldrich was 1-4 at 130 pounds and Bre Miller finished with a 2-3 mark at 135 pounds.

GATEWAY METRO CONFERENCE

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC SET TO JUMP FROM SOUTH SEVEN TO GMC IN 2023-24 SCHOOL YEAR: The Gateway Metro Conference took a huge step with the announcement that Belleville Althoff Catholic would join the league, beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

The Crusaders will be moving from the South Seven, who has Cahokia, Carbondale, Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Marion, into the GMC, who has Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney Catholic, Bunker Hill, Maryville Christian, Metro-East Lutheran and Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia.

Althoff most recently finished second in the IHSA Class 1A boys soccer tournament and has a great tradition in football, having won three IHSA championships, their last coming in 1990.

The GMC currently has volleyball, basketball, soccer, cross country, track, golf, and tennis for both boys and girls and also has boys baseball and girls softball. Marquette and Althoff will be the only schools with full 11-man football teams, while Bunker Hill has a co-op agreement for football with Staunton and Metro-East is the only school in the area who plays eight-man football.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: