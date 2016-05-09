EDWARDSVILLE - Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.

"Our purpose is to help kids & adults live their best possible lives for a happier, healthier and safer tomorrow," said Grogan. "We are a one of a kind life skills & character development academy, specializing in positive motivation, physical fitness and practical self-defense!"

Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.

“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com

Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.

This week, Grogan talks about the quote, "You can't plow the field by simply turning it over in your mind."

"In order to make a change, you've actually got to get out there and do it," said Grogan. "You've got to do more than just think about it, you've got to be able to take action on those thoughts in order to move forward."

See video below for Grogan's Weekly Blog:

