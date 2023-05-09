MONDAY, MAY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 17, JERSEY 1

Highland scored six runs in the first and nine more in the second as the Bulldogs took a Mississippi Valley Conference 15-run rule win at Jersey.

Trent Clemons had three hits and a RBI for Highland, while Jake Ottensmeier had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Tyson Kunz also had two hits and drove in three runs, Adam Munie had two hits and two RBIs, Brayden Bircher came up with two hits and a RBI, Keaton Favre had a hit and four RBIs, Chase Knebel had a hit and RBI, Brendan Gelly, Owen Holzinger and Deklan Riggs each had a hit and Cale Houchins drove home a run.

Knebel tossed a four inning complete game while on the mound, striking out six.

The Bulldogs are now 16-10, while the Panthers slip to 10-20.

CHESTER 11, VALMEYER 8

Chester went out to an 8-0 lead after the first two innings and despite a four-run fourth for Valmeyer, held on to take the road win in the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division.

Elijah Miller had two hits and three RBIs for the Pirates, while Landon Roy had two hits and two RBIs, Ripken Voelker came up with a pair of hits, Chase Snyder also had a hit and Jacob Brown drove in a run.

Both Kye Holbrook and Gavin Rau struck out two each while on the mound for Valmeyer.

The Yellowjackets are now 11-10, while the Pirates go to 8-16.

CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP CATHOLIC 9, ALTON 7

In a game that was moved to Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park from Redbirds Field because of storms that moved through the area early Monday morning, Alton scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Chaminade scored all of its runs in the second through fourth, taking the win over the Redbirds.

Jayden Diaz had two hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs for Alton, while Reid Murray also had two hits and two RBIs, Alex Siatos had two hits and drove in a run, Miles Windmiller had two hits and Austin Rathgeb had a hit and two RBIs.

Scott Bartow, Logan Bogard and Rathgeb all fanned one batter each while on the mound.

The Red Devils are now 7-18, while the Redbirds slip to 8-16.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, DUPO 4

EAWR tied the game with a run in the third, then took the lead in the fifth and won in in the sixth after Dupo tied the game to take the win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Dillon Gerner had two hits and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Lucas Moore had a pair of hits, Tyler Robinson had a hit and RBI and Caleb Handler had a hit.

Gerner struck out three in pitching a complete game for EAWR.

The Oilers are now 6-20, while the Tigers fall to 3-14.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 1, HIGHLAND 0 (8 INNINGS)

An eighth inning run driven in by Emily Collins gave Jersey the MVC win at Glik Park over Highland in a close decision.

Collins had a hit and the only RBI of the game for the Panthers, while Ashlyn Brown, Autumn Heitzman, Kari Krueger and Caroline Ward had the other hits.

Maci Miles and Alex Schultz had two hits each for the Bulldogs, while Maggie Grohmann and Maddie Trauernicht had the only other hits.

Both Brown and Sophia Donoho threw complete games while in the circle for both sides, with Brown striking out seven for Jersey and Donoho fanning 10 for Highland.

The Panthers are now 16-9, while the Bulldogs go to 19-7-1.

In another game played on Monday, Trenton Wesclin defeated visiting Metro-East Lutheran 6-3. A game scheduled at Father McGivney vs. Althoff Catholic was postponned due to field conditions.

GIRLS SOCCER

In the only match played on Monday, Jacksonville scored twice in both halves to defeat homestanding Jersey 4-0. The Crimsons are now 8-9-1, while the Panthers go to 7-12-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a boys volleyball match played in Overland, Mo., in north St. Louis County, Granite City won its first match of the year, winning over Ritenour 25-22, 25-17, putting the Warriors at 1-15 for the season, while the Huskies go to 1-14-1. The result for the match between Father McGivney Catholic at Alton was not available.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet played at home, Granite City won over Bunker Hill 7-2, while the result between Marquette Catholic at Greenville was not available.

