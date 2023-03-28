FRIDAY, MARCH 24 RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 7, BARRY WESTERN 4

On Friday afternoon, Calhoun scored three runs in the first and four more in the sixth to take the win at Barry Western.

Audrey Gilman led the way for the Warriors with three hits and three RBIs, while while Grace Ballard had two hits and both Lila Simon and Anna Oswald both drove in runs.

Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 14.

The Wildcats are currently 1-1 on the year.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, CARTHAGE ILLINI WEST 0

In the first of a three game cluster on Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, Calhoun scored in every inning but the first, climaxing the game with a five-run fifth to take the 10-run rule win over Illini West

Simon led the way for the Warriors with three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, Gracie Klaas had two hits and drove home three runs, Kiera Sievers had two hits and two RBIs, Gilman came up with two more hits and both Anabel Eilerman and Delani Klaas each drove home a run.

Gilman struck out seven while in the circle, with Eilerman fanning one.

The Chargers are currently 1-5.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 5, HARDIN CALHOUN 0

In Calhoun's final game of the day, QND scored once in both the fourth and fifth, then three more in the sixth to take the win over the Warriors.

Calhoun was limited to three hits, by Simon, Delani Klaas and Eilerman, while Gilman had a good day in the circle, fanning 12.

The Raiders opened their season at 2-0.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

HARDIN CALHOUN 2, AUBURN 0

Returning home to face Auburn, Calhoun scored the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth to take the win over the Trojans.

Ballard and Gracie Klaas had the game-winning hits and RBI for Calhoun, while Gilman also delivered two hits and struck out 11 to gain the win.

The Warriors are now 4-2, while Auburn goes to 3-3.

JERSEY 5, BUNKER HILL 2

Jersey scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead over Bunker Hill, then scored two insurance runs in the fifth to gain the win over the visiting Minutemaids.

Both Emily Collins and Kari Krueger had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while both Autumn Heitzman and Taylor Stelbrink also had hits.



Lauren Lenihan and Kiersten Carlson both had two hits each for Bunker Hill, while Maya Hentling had a hit and drove in the only two runs for the Minutemaids and Grace Burris also came up with a hit.

Both pitchers went the distance in the circle, with Jersey's Ashlynn Brown striking out 11, while Lenihan fanned nine.

The Panthers are now 4-1, while Bunker Hill goes to 2-2.

TRIAD 8, BREESE CENTRAL 7

Triad scored its final four runs in the late innings, scoring twice in the fifth and once each in the sixth and seventh to pull out the win at Central's park.

Sam Jarman led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs, while Syd Horn had two hits, Chloe Seger also had two RBIs and both Phoebe Feldman and Andie Green each had a RBI.

Maddie Hart struck out four in the circle for Triad, while Delaney Hess fanned one.

The Knights improve to 2-2. while the Cougars are now 1-3.

