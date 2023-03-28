PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Ali Wilson had a double brace (four goals), while Mac Day had a hat trick, Ava Ballard had a brace (two goals) and both Kelsey Bray and Alexis Partney scored in Southwestern's win over visiting EAWR.

Day had five assists for the Piasa Birds, while Ballard had two assists and Maddy Gordon also had an assist.

Skylar McDaniels and Karalynn Buis shared the clean sheet for Southwestern.

The Birds are now 1-2-0, while the Oilers go to 0-6-0.

HIGHLAND 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4

Highland broke open a 1-1 halftime tie by outscoring Metro-East 6-3 to take the three points at home.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peyton Beard had a double brace (four goals) for the Bulldogs, with Alyson Pace coming up with a hat trick, with Peyton Frey assisting twice and Beard, Kirstyn Carver, Maddie Molitor and Pace also assisting.

Kate Jose also had a double brace to account for the Knights' goal scoring, while Alison Waller assisted twice and McKenna Getta and Grace Hopp also had assists.

Sophia Fleming had three saves in goal for Highland, while Sami Loethen had seven stops for Metro-East.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2-1, while the Knights are 3-5-0.

GRANITE CITY 4, TRIAD 1

[ALSO: Granite City Stays Perfect After Big Win Over Visiting Triad Knights]

FATHER MCGIVNEY 1, COLUMBIA 1

More like this: