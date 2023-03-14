Abrianna Garrett (23) tries to get past a Triad defender in a contest played last season. Garret scored three goals in this season's opener against Breese Central. (Photo by Randy Manning)

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0

Abrianna Garrett got her season off to a great start with a hat trick, while Aubree Wallace had a brace (two goals) and both Avery Huddleston and Myah Lindley both struck to give CM the win over Central at Belleville Althoff Catholic.

Garrett also assisted twice, while Sophee Brown, Huddleston, Lindley, Audrey Voyles, and Wallace also had assists for the Eagles.

Sydney Moore had four saves to record the clean sheet for CM, while Kalie Wellen had seven saves for the Cougars.

CM opens up at 1-0-0, while Central is 0-1-0.

COLLINSVILLE 0, WATERLOO 0

In a Metro Cup showcase game at Waterloo, Collinsville and the host Bulldogs played out to a goalless draw.

Addy Johnson had two saves in goal for the Kahoks, while Lexi Stephens made six saves for the Bulldogs.

Both teams start the season 0-0-1.

Senior Emily Baker looks up field to make a pass Monday night against the Mascoutah Indians. Her second-half goal helped the Redbirds to a 2-0 win over the Indians. (Photo by Brad Piros)

ALTON 2, MASCOUTAH 0

[ALSO: Redbirds Open Season With Shutout Victory Over Mascoutah]

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9, WOOD RIVER 0

[ALSO: Jose, Waller, Overall Team Effort Propels Knights To Strong 9-0 Girls Soccer Win Over Oilers]

EDWARDSVILLE 6, ROCHESTER 0

[ALSO: Baca Scores Twice In First Five Minutes, Starts Season Off With Hat Trick, Cook, Dimitroff, Hook Also Score As Tigers Blank Rochester 6-0]

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY 1

