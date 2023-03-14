CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0

Abrianna Garrett got her season off to a great start with a hat trick, while Aubree Wallace had a brace (two goals) and both Avery Huddleston and Myah Lindley both struck to give CM the win over Central at Belleville Althoff Catholic.

Garrett also assisted twice, while Sophee Brown, Huddleston, Lindley, Audrey Voyles, and Wallace also had assists for the Eagles.

Sydney Moore had four saves to record the clean sheet for CM, while Kalie Wellen had seven saves for the Cougars.

CM opens up at 1-0-0, while Central is 0-1-0.

COLLINSVILLE 0, WATERLOO 0

In a Metro Cup showcase game at Waterloo, Collinsville and the host Bulldogs played out to a goalless draw.

Addy Johnson had two saves in goal for the Kahoks, while Lexi Stephens made six saves for the Bulldogs.

Both teams start the season 0-0-1.

ALTON 2, MASCOUTAH 0

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 9, WOOD RIVER 0

EDWARDSVILLE 6, ROCHESTER 0

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY 1

