Griffins' Riley Knobeloch Is Medalist: Marquette Boys Post Low Team Score

Marquette Catholic shot a boys' team golf total of 164 in a match with Civic Memorial, Father McGivney, and Maryville Christian. Father McGivney was next with a 166 team score, CM had a 187 and Maryville Christian a 236.

Riley Knobeloch was a medalist For Griffins with a 37., Carson Jones led Marquette with a 38.

Marquette’s other top boys were as follows: Tyler Morelli, 41, Sean Williams, 42, Mike Wilson 43.

CM’s scorers were: C. Wells, 45, Westerhold, 45, Lyman, 45, and Roberson 52.

Riley Knobeloch led McGivney with a 35 and was the medalist, Drew Kleinheider had a 39 and Bradley Goodwin a 48.

In JV action on another course, Sam Rea fired a 33 and Matt Cain had a 37 for Marquette on Monday. Nolan Keller led McGivney with a 34 and Aiden Willis had a 38. Charlie James led Maryville Christian with a 41.

Marquette Girls, Alton, Granite City Square Off In Golf Triangular

Marquette's girls had the low team score in a girls' golf triangular on Monday against Alton and Granite City at The Legacy in Granite City. Marquette scored 189 Granite City 209 and Alton 210.

Medalist: Addison Kennedy (Alton, 37) Top Explorer: Lexi Taylor (43) Top Granite City player: Abby Brinker (48).

