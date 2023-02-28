IHSA PLAYOFFS - SUPER-SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

O'FALLON 65, BOLINGBROOK 48

Jailah Pelly led O'Fallon with 22 points as the Panthers advanced to the state tournament for the first time ever with their win over Bolingbrook in the Illinois Wesleyan super-sectional.

O'Fallon also got 19 points from Shannnon Dowell and 12 points from D'Majah Bolds to book their place at state leading from the end of the first quarter on and never being headed.

The Raiders end the season 27-4, while the Panthers are now 32-4 and move on to the state semifinals, where they'll meet Arlington Heights Hersey, who won the Palatine Fremd super-sectional over Park Ridge Maine South 66-61, in Friday afternoon's first semifinal at 2:30 p.m at Redbird Arena.

In the other super-sectional games, at Schaumburg High School, Geneva eliminated Barrington 51-47 and at Hinsdale Central, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic nipped Chicago Kenwood 47-46, The Bulldogs and Redwings will play each other in the second semifinal Friday at 4:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A

LINCOLN 61. HIGHLAND 39

A 24-3 second quarter by Lincoln decided the game as the undefeated Railsplitters defeated Highland in the Taylorville super-sectional game at Dolph Stanley Court to advance to the state finals this weekend.

The Bulldogs were led by Sophie Schroeder's nine points, while Larissa Taylor had eight points and Addison Crask had six points. Kloi Froebe had a big game for Lincoln with 40 points.

The Railers are now 35-0 and advance to the state tournament for the first time in 24 years. Lincoln will play Deerfield, who won the Carpentersville Dundee-Crown super-sectional over Lombard Montini Catholic 52-45, in the second semifinal Friday morning at 11:45 a.m. at CEFCU Credit Union Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. Highland ends its successful season at 26-8.

In the other Class 3A super-sectional matches, the state quarterfinals, at Pontiac, Peoria Central won over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 37-34 and at Concordia University in River Forest, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy eliminated Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 53-20. The Lions and Roadrunners will play in the first semifinal Friday morning at 10 a.m.

CLASS 2A

MATER DEI 35, PARIS 26

Alyssa Koerkenmeier led the Mater Dei Knights with 10 points and seven rebounds. Amelia Beer scored seven while Julia Corte and Maris Zurliene each scored six.

Mater Dei improves to 25-7 on the season and advances to the state tournament for the first time since 1991.

They will take on Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 2A State Semifinals on Friday, March 3 at 4:15 p.m. inside Redbird arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

In other Class 2A super-sectional games, at Elgin Community College, Byron defeated Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 52-45, at Peotone, Chicago Noble/Butler eliminated Minonk Fieldcrest 59-55, in the super at Macomb, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53-21.

CLASS 1A

OKAWVILLE 58, HAVANA 45

Three Rockets played stepped up and scored in double digits to advance to the state tournament over Havana.

Once again Alayna Kraus led Okawville in scoring with 18 points and nine rebounds. Megan Rennegarbe scored 16 points and eight boards and Bailey Rhodes scored 11 points.

The Rockets improve to 32-4 on the season and will take on Galena on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Redbird Arena in the Class 1A State Semifinals.

In the Class other 1A super-sectionals, Galena defeated Chicago Hope Academy 53-21, in the super-sectional game at Effingham St. Anthony Catholic, Christopher got past Neoga 50-45 and at Pontiac, Champaign St. Thomas More eliminated Serena 56-35.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

