MONDAY, APRIL 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

JERSEY 2, TRIAD 1 (8 INNINGS): An eighth inning fielder’s choice brought home the winning run as Jersey won at home over Triad.

Tucker Shalley, Ethan Snider and Zeke Waltz had the only hits of the game for the Panthers, with Shalley and Snider both driving home runs.

Ethan Gratton had three hits for the Knights, while Nolan McGowen, Hunter Boyd and Zach Tonn had the other Triad hits. Tonn also had the only RBI.

Shalley had a big day on the mound for Jersey, striking out 15, while McGowen fanned five and Jack Oller struck out three.

The Panthers are now 11-13, while Triad drops to 10-12.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 4, ALTON 2: Alton rallied from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the seventh, but fell short as Gibault held on for the win.

Cole Buckner, Cameron Kinchloe, Max Kostelec, Tate Schilling and Eric Schreder had hits for the Hawks, with Buckner having the only two RBIs on the day.

Jackson Brooks, Dylan Lahue, Riley Phillips and Robby Taul had the base hits for the Redbirds, with Taul driving in both Alton runs.

Michael Reeder struck out four for Gibault, while Mark Branz fanned five for the Redbirds.

The Hawks are now 18-5, while Alton falls to 10-13.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: A run in the bottom of the seventh gave Althoff the win over Marquette.

Ty Beasley had two hits and two RBIs for the Crusaders, while Payton Whitehead had two hits, and both Lucas Dima and Kaleb Laramore had RBIs.

Sam Cogan and Ethan Kopsie both had two hits and an RBI for the Explorers.

Feder Matthew struck out two for Althoff, while Cogan fanned three.

The Crusaders are now 9-9. while Marquette is 17-6.

PANA 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Pana scored once in the second and another in the seventh to take the win over Southwestern on the road.

Ryne Hanslow had two hits on the day for the Piasa Birds, while Chase Stahl had the only other hit.

Hanslow struck out eight Panther batters on the day.

Southwestern in now 7-17 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 2, HIGHLAND 0: Sarah Heinze and Mariah Siverly both had strikes In each half as Colliinsville took the three points on the road at Highland.

Claire Rendelman made two saves in getting another clean sheet for the Kahoks.

Collinsville is now 8-8-1 on the year, while the Bulldogs drop to 5-11-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Kaylyn Aiello, Claire Christenson and Anna Hall scored for CM in their win over Metro-East.

The Eagles are 11-9-2 on the year, while the Knights are 3-13-0.

TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Chelsea Riden, Emily Rosenthal and Jordan Wilson all found the back of the net as Triad shut out Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Reagan Chigas had two saves as once again, she and Abbey Counts combined for a clean sheet.

The Knights are now 12-3-1, while the Indians fall to 9-8-1.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 8: Jersey got out on top with a five-run first, but Triad kept chipping away, and eventually scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the win.

Shiane Taylor had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, while Liz Young had two hits, both homers, and driving home four, and both Sydney Wildhaber and Dallas Zirkelbach each had two his for the Knights.

Brooke Tuttle and Melissa Weishaupt both had three hits for the Panthers, while Emma Plasmeier also had three hits, and drove home a pair of runs, Lauren Brown had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, and Chelsea Maag had two hits and two RBIs.

Liz Young had eight strikeouts for Triad, while Claire Anderson fanned three for Jersey.

The Knights are now 15-5, while the Panthers fall to 16-10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, MASCOUTAH 3: CM scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings in winning at home over Mascoutah.

Kate Griffith had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, Jenna Christeson and Kaitlynn Wrenn had two hits and an RBI, and Kelbie Zupan had two hits on the day.

Ella Middleton struck out two for CM.

The Eagles are now 9-9, while Mascoutah goes to 3-15.

COLLINSVILLE 5, COLUMBIA 4 (8 INNINGS): Collinsville scored a run in the home half of the eighth to take the win over Columbia.

Lexi Touchette had three hits and an RBI, Kaelyn Rheinecker had two hits, Lindsey Wibbenmeyer drove in two runs, and Ava Khoury drove in a run for the Kahoks.



Rheinecker struck out three for Collinsvillle, while Mikaela Kossina fanned two.

The Kahoks are now 8-11, while the Eagles fall to 15-6.

LITCHFIELD 9, ROXANA 4: Litchfield scored five times in the last of the sixth to take the win over visiting Roxana.

Olivia Stangler had three hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Madison Klaas and Lette Paden both had two hits.

Taylor Nolan had seven strikeouts for Roxana.

The Shells are now 9-16.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

COLLINSVILLE 4, HIGHLAND 3: Carson Richardson had two hits, while Devon Bovinett, Camden Frey and Spencer Vlasak all had RBIs as Collinsville defeated Highland at Fletcher Field.

Brady Schiller allowed three hits and struck out eight Bulldog batters to get the win for the Kahoks.

Both teams are now 9-10 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: A three-run sixth was enough to give Southwestern the win at Calhoun.

Brady Salzman had two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Noah Kelly also had two hits and Trever Seets drove in two runs.

A.J. Hillen had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Cory Baalman had the other RBI.

John Watts pitched a complete game for Southwestern, fanning eight, while Brady Baalman struck out five and Luke Wickenhauser fanned four for Calhoun

The Birds are now 7-16, while the Warriors drop to 11-14.

VALMEYER 7, ALTON 5: All of the runs were scored in the seventh inning as visiting Valmeyer got by Alton.

Sam Fitzwilliam had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Riley McCarthy, Jacob Rowold, Gibson Sipple and Henry Weber also had RBIs.

Caleb Noble had three hits for the Redbirds, while Robby Taul drove home three runs, and Caden Akal and Dylan Lahue also drove home runs

Phillip Reinhardt struck out six for Valmeyer, while Tyler Steward fanned five and John Durrwachter struck out three for Alton.

The Pirates are now 12-14, while the Redbirds go to 10-12.

BARRY WESTERN 14, BRUSSELS 0: A seven-run second inning helped Barry Western to the win over Brussels.

Tucker Kunzeman had four hits for Western, while Trevor Tipp had two hits and two RBIs, Tanner Campbell drove in three runs and Erick Hively had two hits on the day.

Mitchell Willman, Andrew Robeen and Avery Caselton had the hits for the Raiders.

Hively struck out four, while Willman fanned two in the game.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 17, BRUSSELS 0: Ryleigh Jones had two hits and four RBIs, Shelby Koenig had two hits and drove in three runs and Grace Sharich drove in a pair of runs as Jersey won at Brussels.

Koenig struck out four on the day for the Panthers.

Jersey improves to 16-9, while the Raiders are now 0-12.

ALTON 7, GRANITE CITY 0: Alton scored three times in the first, then four more in the second as the Redbirds won over visiting Granite City.

Tami Wong had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Ashlyn Betz drove home three runs.

Skylar Boone, Kayla Huskamp, Rileigh Hayes and Sydney McReynolds all had hits for the Warriors on the day.

Alton is now 16-6 on the year, while Granite falls to 4-12.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: Sydney Baumgartner had two hits and three RBIs for Southwestern, while Megan Bailey had two hits as the Piasa Birds defeated Calhoun at home.

Elly Pohlman had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Mackenzie Cranmer had the only other RBI.

Bailee Nixon struck out nine for Southwestern, while Sydney Baalman fanned three for Calhoun.

BRIMFIELD 15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Mera Parker had Marquette’s only hit on the day as Brimfield scored in every inning in their win over Marquette.

Kyra Green had three strikeouts for the Explorers, and Jada Johnson fanned two.

Marquette is now 15-7 on the year.

CARROLLTON 14, ROXANA 11: In a high-scoring game at Carrollton, the Hawks scored 12 of their 14 runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to the win over visiting Roxana.

Layna Mullink and Grace Sturgeon had three hits, Ava Uhles had three hits and two RBIs, Hannah Krumwiede had two hits and four RBIs, Marley Mullink two hits and three RBIs, and Hannah Rhoads had two RBIs for Carrollton.

Kiley Winfree led the Shells with three hits and three RBIs, Summer Floyd also had three hits, Olivia Stangler had two hits and four RBIs, and both Stephanie Kamp and Madison Klaas each had two hits and an RBI.

Rhoades struck out three for the Hawks, while Taylor Nolan fanned five and Lette Palen struck out two for Roxana.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3: Metro-East pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to take the win at McGivney.

Jonah Wilson, Zach Keplar, Brendan Steinmeyer, Nolan Gutjahr and Luke Neath had the hits for the Knights, with Wilson, Erik Broekemeier and Steinmeyer driving in runs.

Nate Dammerich, Frank McClimans and Phillip Melcher had the Griffins’ hits on the day, with Austin Callovini, Dammerich and McClimans having the RBIs.

Broekemeier struck out nine on the day for Metro-East, while Dammerich fanned five.

The Knights went to 4-7, while McGivney is now 3-12.

LITCHFIELD 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7: Litchfield rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over visiting Southwestern.

Trever Seets had two hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Jarrett Dresch had two hits and an RBI, and Ryne Hanslow drove home two more runs,

Austin Brown struck out five for Southwestern,

The Purple Panthers are now 3-8, while the Birds dropped to 7-16.

CARLYLE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Noah Crocker went four-for-four, Caleb Darr had two hits, and Josh Guthrie and Brady Heinzmann each had two RBIs as Carlyle blanked EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Gage Booten had the only hit of the game for the Oilers, while Jake Wells struck out four.

Heinzmann threw a complete game for the Indians, facing two over the minimum while striking out 15.

Carlyle went to 6-15 on the year, while EAWR dropped to 7-16.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 9-5, GRANITE CITY 0-6: Glenwood put the first game away with a five-run seventh, while Granite scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the nightcap as the Titans and Warriors split a doubleheader.

In the first game, Luke Lehman had three hits and an RBI for Glenwood, while Evan Rightnower had two hits and two RBIs, and Lucas Ryan drove home two with a triple.

Cameron Hibbets and Austin Bonvicino had the only two hits of the opener for the Warriors, who also got four strikeouts from Freddy Edwards.

Righnower fanned seven for the Titans, while Jake Jurgens struck out four.

In the second game, Mason Roher had two hits and two RBIs for Granite, while Hibbets had two hits and both Edwards and Cole Bartling drove home runs.

Hibbets struck our four, while Jordan Slay fanned three and Bennett Smallie struck out two for the Warriors.

Adam Holm fanned four for the Titans, while Nolan Rooney had three strikeouts for the Glenwood.

The Warriors are now 12-14 for the season.

HILLSBORO 4, ROXANA 0: Christian Bertoletti and Jaeden Wells had the only hits on the day as Roxana lost at Hillsboro.

Gavin Huffman pitched a complete game for the Shells, striking out six Hilltopper batters.

Roxana is now 7-12 on the season.

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, COLLINSVILLE 3 (8 INNINGS): Belleville West scored a run in the home half of the eighth to take the win over Collinsville at Belleville West.

Spencer Vlasak had two hits and an RBI for the Kahoks, while Camden Frey and Carson Richardson drove in the other two runs on the day.

Logan Weaver had two hits and two RBIs for the Maroons, while Carson Adams and Will Lanxon also had two hits and Alex Bernard had an RBI.

Luke Trapp went all the way for West, striking out three, while Kyle Moore fanned two for Collinsville.

The Maroons are now 16-4. while the Kahoks fell to 9-10.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 1, KANSAS CITY PARK HILL 0: Emma Dutko’s first half strike was the only goal of the game as Granite City won their opening game of a showcase tournament in Burlington, Iowa.

Olivia Brinker had two saves, while Rebecca Loftus had one as the two goalies shared the clean sheet.

The Warriors are now 8-5-3 on the season.

PEORIA NOTRE DAME 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: Saylor Marchand had three hits and three RBIs, Priscilla Peek had two hits and three RBIs, and Emma Crowley had two hits and two RBIs in PND’s win over Marquette.

Jada Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Kiley Beth Kirchner also had three hits, and Kyra Green had two RBIs.

Eden Bushnell pitched a complete game for the Irish, striking out six, while Johnson struck out two.

CHILLICOTHE ILLINOIS VALLEY CENTRAL 14, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10: Green had three hits and two RBIs, Hayley Porter had two hits and two RBIs, and both Kirchner and Johnson each had two hits in Marquette’s loss to IVC.

The Explorers are now 15-7 on the year.

ALTON 18, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Ashlyn Betz and Tami Wong both had three hits and five RBIs, while Abby Scyoc had two hits and five RBIs in Alton’s win over Metro-East.

Alyson Haegele and Emma Kiger both had two strikeouts for the Redbirds.

The Redbirds are now 16-6 on the season.

CARLYLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Angelina Shaw had three hits and two RBIs, while Brooklyn Smith had two hits and three RBIs, and Aliyah Andrews had two hits and two RBIs in Carlyle’s win over EAWR.

Caitlin LeMond and Dekota Weldon both had the Oilers’ hits on the day.

Smith had eight strikeouts for the Indians, while Macy Flanigan fanned seven for EAWR.

TRIAD 6, O’FALLON 4: Liz Young hit a pair of two-run homers, while Kailey Daniel and Dallas Zirkelbach both had two hits and Ella Moore had an RBI in Triad’s win over O’Fallon.

Kelly Short had two hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Courtney Settles had two hits and an RBI and Miley Brunner had two hits on the day.

Young struck out nine for the Knights, while Hayleigh Juenger fanned eight for O’Fallon.

Triad is now 14-5, while O’Fallon falls to 13-7.

