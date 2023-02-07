MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 SPORTS ROUND-UP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 62, ALTAMONT 37

McGivney jumped out to a 26-7 first-quarter lead as the Griffins went on to the road win at Altamont.

Sami Oller led McGivney with 20 points, while Jada Zumwalt came up with seven points.

The Griffins are now 27-3, while the Indians are now 11-17.

STAUNTON 48, CARLINVILLE 38

A 13-3 third quarter helped give Staunton the win at the Carlinville Big House.

Haris Legendre led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Ele Feldman hit for nine points. Braley Wiser was the top scorers for the Cavaliers with 15 points, with Jordyn Loveless coming up with eight points.

Staunton is now 18-5, while Carlinville goes to 13-14.

Article continues after sponsor message

BELLEVILLE WEST 62, GRANITE CITY 34

Belleville West led from start to finish in taking the win over Granite City at the West gym.

Kaylyn Wiley again led the Warriors with 18 points and Ittaijja Miller-Brown added six points.

The Maroons are now 5-20, while Granite is now 4-19.

COLLINSVILLE 55, JERSEY 48

An 11-4 fourth-quarter run after Jersey tied the game in the fourth quarter helped give Collinsville the win in their Senior Night home finale at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Megan Janson led the Kahoks with 25 points, while Ella Guerrero added 10 points.

Collinsville is now 14-15, while the Panthers go to 17-13.

In other games played on Monday evening, Roxana defeated Maryville Christian 45-38, Trenton Wesclin won at East Alton-Wood River 45-43, Valmeyer defeated Hancock of south St. Louis County 42-32, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Civic Memorial 40-34 and Columbia defeated Triad 71-65 in double overtime.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In the final day of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season on Jan. 30, Freeburg/Waterloo won over Granite City 8-2, Columbia defeated Collinsville 4-2, Belleville got past Highland 6-2, St. John Vianney Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 9-1, Collinsville won over Bethalto 7-6 and Triad shut out Edwardsville East 5-0.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: