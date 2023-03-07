IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SUPER-SECTIONAL GAMES

EAST ST. LOUIS 59, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 56 (2OT)

In a Class 3A super-sectional game at Bank of Springfield Center, East St. Louis came from behind twice, once in regulation and once in the first overtime, to dethrone defending state champions Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 59-56 in double overtime Monday night at the Bank of Springfield Center.

The Flyers came back in the fourth quarter after trailing 42-37 late in regulation to force the first overtime at 45-45, then got to the second overtime when D'Necco Rucker hit a three at the buzzer to tie the game 51-51. The Flyers then outscored the Cyclones in the second overtime 8-5, including an 8-2 run during the final 91 seconds, to advance to the state tournament.

Macaleab Rich led East Side with 24 points, while Rucker came up with 11 and Antwan Robinson scored 10. Both Jake Hamilton and Zach Hawkinson led SH-G with 21 points each.

The Cyclones end their season 31-4. while the Flyers go to 25-8 and will play Metamora, who won the Ottawa Township super-sectional over Aurora Marmion Academy Catholic 60-48, in the second semifinal Friday morning at 11:45 a.m. at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

OTHER SUPER-SECTIONAL GAMES

In the other Class 3A super-sectionals, at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic defeated Grayslake Central 67-60 and at UIC Pavillon at the University of Illinois-Chicago, Chicago Simeon eliminated Country Club Hills Hillcrest 67-46.

In the Class 1A supers, at the Jacksonville Bowl, Waterloo Gibault Catholic got past Glasford Illini Bluffs 45-44 after a desperation three-point heave at the buzzer that landed for Gibault. Down 44-42 with seconds winding down, Kameron Hanvey had to make the shot and he did. The Hawks are now 30-7.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy won the Illinois State University super-sectional at CEFCU Arena/Doug Collins Court over Chicago St. Francis de Sales Catholic 56-28, it was Tuscola winning the SIU-Carbondale super at Banterra Center over Mounds Meridian 74-53 and at the Northern Illinois University game at the NIU Convocation Center, Scales Mound eliminated Chicago Marshall 60-56.

In the Class 2A super-sectionals, Teutopolis won the SIU-Carbondale game at Banterra Center over Pinckneyville 42-40, Chicago DePaul College Prep won at Joliet Central over Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 50-46, it was Taylor Ridge Rockridge taking the Sterling super-sectional over Rockford Lutheran 60-59 and Bloomington Central Catholic won the Bank of Springfield super-sectional over Pontiac 67-53.

In the Class 4A games, at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Winnetka New Trier eliminated Libertyville 54-48, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic won the DeKalb super-sectional at the NIU Convocation Center over Rockford Auburn 67-33, Downers Grove North won over Chicago Kenwood 67-47 to win the UIC super-sectional and in the Illinois State super at CEFCU Arena/Doug Collins Court, Moline eliminated Oswego East 59-55.

STATE TOURNAMENT INFO

The Class 1A and 2A semifinals are set for Thursday morning and afternoon, with the third-place games set for Thursday evening, while the Class 3A and 4A semifinals will be played Friday morning and afternoon, with the third-place games also being played Friday evening. The four state championship games are set for Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., with all games played at State Farm Center.

