MONDAY, APRIL 3, SOFTBALL ROUND-UP

JERSEY 21, ROXANA 8

Jersey scored six runs in both the third and seventh innings in going on to the win at Roxana City Park.

Both Kari Krueger and Taylor Stelbrink had three hits and four RBIs each for the Panthers, including a Stelbrink home run, Emily Collins had three hits and two RBIs, Rose Brainerd came up with two hits and a RBI, Ashlyn Brown had a pair of hits, Kendal Davis had a hit and drove in four runs, both Caroline Ward and Lilly WIlkinson had a hit and RBI, Bria Tuttle came up with a hit and Kamryn Drainer also drove in a run.

Brown struck out nine in hurling a complete game win for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 6-2, while the Shells are 3-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 0

Calhoun scored three times in both the second and fourth innings, then hit Griggsville-Perry with seven in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win on the road.

Lila Simon had three hits and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Haylee Armbruster had three hits and two RBIs, Audrey Gilman had two hits and drove in two runs, Grace Ballard had a hit and RBI and both Anna Oswald and Lacy Pohlman had a hit each.

Gilman and Anabel Eilerman shared the no-hitter, with Gilman striking out nine and Eilerman fanning five.

Calhoun is now 6-2, while the Tornadoes are now 0-2.

STAUNTON 11, CARLINVILLE 7

A five-run third and three-run fourth where enough for Staunton to take the South Central Conference win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Gianna Bianco had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Koryn Keehner had three hits and three RBIs, Ele Feldmann had two hits and drove in three runs, Taylor Nolan had two hits and a RBI, MacKenzie Wofford came up with two hits and Kylie Lucykow also had a hit.

Feldmann went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

Staunton is now 5-3, while the Cavaliers go to 4-3.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 13, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9

A six-run first and a three-run third were enough to life Althoff to the win over visiting McGivney.

Alexis Bond had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs for the Griffins, while both Avery Grenzebach and Jada Zumwalt had two hits and two RBIs each, Alexa Jones and Izzie Venarsky had two hits and a RBI apiece, Nora Mensing had a hit and RBI and Olivia Gray came up with a hit.

Zumwalt struck out five while in the circle for McGivney and Grenzebach fanned one.

The Crusaders opened their 2023 season at 1-0, while the Griffins go to 1-4.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8

Gibault clinched the win over EAWR with five runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to take the win at Leroy Emerick Field.

Camey Adams, Kami Kearby and Haley Pratt all had two hits and a RBI for the Oilers, while Lily Tretter hit a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, Jayde Kassler came up with a hit and Jordan Ealey had a RBI.

The Hawks are now 2-3, while the Oilers drop to 3-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, LITCHFIELD 4

Marquette scored five times in the third inning to go ahead, then added an insurance run in the fourth to take their first win of the season at Litchfield.

Alyssa Coles had three hits for the Explorers, while Meredith Zigrang had two hits and McKennah Youngblood had a hit, with Jalynn Dickson having three RBIs and Hailey Noss also driving in a run.

The Explorers are now 1-3, while the Purple Panthers are now 4-2.

CARROLLTON 12, WEST CENTRAL 2

Carrollton sophomore Lauren Flowers continued her extraordinary play with three hits in four at-bats and three RBI to pace the Lady Hawks to a 12-2 win over West Central. She also fanned 13 and allowed only two hits in the five-inning game on the mound for Carrollton.

Sophomore Hannah Uhles also had three hits and Megan Camden and Vanna Holmes, also sophomores had two hits apiece. Lauren Walker, Ella Stumpf, Ryan Kallal, and Daci Walls added hits for Carrollton. Bryleigh Fox had two hits for West Central.

COLUMBIA 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4

