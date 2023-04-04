MONDAY, APRIL 3, BASEBALL ROUND-UP

TRIAD 11, SALEM 8

Triad jumped out to a 5-0 lead, then scored five more times in the fifth to help clinch the win over visiting Salem.

T.J. Suter had a homer among his three hits and six RBIs for the Knights, while Brady Coon had three hits and drove in a run, Hayden Bugger had a hit and RBI, Donny Becker, McGrady Noyes, Wyatt Suter and Carter Vandiver all had hits and Nic Funk had a RBI.

T.J. Suter had seven strikeouts on the mound, while Drew Winslow fanned two.

Triad is now 7-2, while the Wildcats are now 3-6.

HIGHLAND 13, GRANITE CITY 0

Highland jumped to an early lead and didn't look back in taking the win over Granite at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Chase Knebel led the way for the Bulldogs with two hits and four RBIs, while Brendan Gelly had a hit and drove in two runs, Trent Clemons, Brian Dame, Abe Hawkins, Cale Houchins and Adam Munie all had hits and RBIs and Tyler Kunz, Blaise Kurwick, Jake Ottensmeier and Deklan Riggs all had hits.

Knebel struck out eight and gave up only four hits while on the mound.

Highland is now 4-1, while the Warriors go to 2-6.

COLLINSVILLE 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7

Both Collinsville and CM scored six runs each in the sixth inning, but the Kahoks scored twice in the first and three more times in the third en route to their win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Ethan Bagwell had four hits and a RBI for Collinsville, while Adam Bovinett had three hits and three RBIs, Bryce Lemp came up with two hits and drove in a pair of runs, C.J. Schaaf had two hits, Tyler Linton had a hit and two RBIs, Kolby Anderson, Ethan Jones and Luke Weller all had a hit and RBI each and Kris Alcorn also had a hit.

August Frankford led the Eagles with three hits and two RBIs, with Kale Hawk having a pair of hits and a RBI, Bryer Arview had two hits, Christian Garrett had a hit and drove in a run, Jacob Flowers came up with a hit and both Brayden Prott and Connor Wells each drove in a run.

Lemp struck out 10 while on the mound for Collinsville, while Carter Harrington fanned four and Ryan Kremer struck out one. Sam Buckley struck out eight for CM, while Caleb Hartwell fanned four.

The Kahoks are now 4-3, while the Eagles go to 4-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, JACKSONVILLE 1

Southwestern came up with three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Jacksonville.

Ryan Lowis had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while both Rocky Darr and Adam Hale had a hit and two RBIs each, Hunter Newell and Marcus Payne had a hit and RBI apiece and Hank Bouillon, Ian Brantley and Colin LeMarr all had hits.

Hale went all the way on the mound, allowing one run on two hits, while walking two and fanning eight.

The Birds are now 4-3, while the Crimsons go to 2-7.

ROXANA 3, VALMEYER 2

An error led to Roxana scoring what proved to be the winning run in the fifth as the Shells took a close decision over visiting Valmeyer at Roxana City Park.

Max Autery had a hit and the only RBI for Roxana, while Aiden Briggs, Caiden Davis and Kael Hester also had hit on the day.

Elijah Miller had two hits for the Pirates, while Luke Blackwell had a hit and the only RBI for Valmeyer and both Landon Roy and Chase Snyder had the other hits on the day.

Kyle Campbell struck out five for the Shells, while Briggs fanned four. Kyle Holbrook struck out two for the Pirates.

Roxana is now 4-5, while Valmeyer falls to 2-5.

JERSEY 6. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4

Jersey took a 5-0 lead after three innings, but EAWR rallied with one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but fell short as the Panthers won at home.

Both Easton Heafner and Drake Goetten had two hits and two RBIs each for Jersey, while Griffin Williams had two hits and a RBI, Ethan Klunk came up with a hit and RBI and Zach Weiner, Tanner Brunaugh and Pete Barten all had hits.

Hayden Copeland had two hits and a RBI for the Oilers, while Caleb Handler had a pair of hits, both Lucas Moore and Devon Barboza had a hit and RBI each and Dillon Gerner also drove home a run.

Weiner struck out two for the Panthers, while EAWR saw Camden Siebert fan two and Copeland struck out another batter.

Jersey is now 4-5, while the Oilers go to 2-7.

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 11, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4

