MONDAY, APRIL 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 5, GRANITE CITY 2

Alton took a 3-0 lead after three innings and went on to take the win over Granite at Babe Champion Field.

Cooper Hagen had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, with Miles Windmiller also having two hits, Logan Bogard had a hit and two RBIs, Alex Siatos had a hit and RBI and Jayden Diaz, Deon Harrington and Reid Murray all had hits.

Dakota Armour had a hit and drove in the Warriors' two runs, while Nick Huskamp, Brady Smallie, Greg Sturgeion, Peyton Fedorak and Lucas Haddix also had hits.

Murray struck out four while on the mound for Alton, while Aaron Wooten fanned two. Armour struck out seven on the mound for Granite and Nathan Hopper fanned two.

The Redbirds are now 6-7, while the Warriors go to 4-10.

COLLINSVILLE 18, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 16

In a game that had a combined 34 runs, Collinsville survived a six-run first and five-run fourth by Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo., by scoring eight times in the bottom of the fourth in taking the win at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Kolby Anderson had three hits and four RBIs for the Kahoks, while C.J. Schaaf had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, both Ethan Bagwell and Carter Harrington had two hits and drove in two runs, Adam Bovinett and Blaine Martinez both had hits and Caden Pruitt also drove home a run.

Kris Alcorn struck out five for Collinsville, while Mason Hartmann fanned four.

The Kahoks are now 10-4, while the Lions go to 5-6.

HIGHLAND 4, WATERLOO 3

Highland broke a tie in the bottom of the sixth to push across the winning run in their home Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits and a RBI for Highland, while Adam Munie had a pair of hits, Trent Clemons and Chase Knebel each had a hit and RBI and Deklan Riggs also drove home a run.

Knebel threw a complete game on the mound, striking out nine.

Highland is now 9-6, while Waterloo falls to 8-6.

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 0

Triad scored three times in the second, twice in the third and four more in the fourth to take the MVC road win over Jersey.

McGrady Noyes had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Wyatt Suter had a pair of hits, Hayden Bugger had a hit and three RBIs and Wyatt Bugger, T.J. Suter, Nic Funk and Donny Becker each had hits.

Zach Weiner and Joey Meador had the only hits for the Panthers, while J.R. Wells struck out two while on the mound and Easton Heafner fanned one.

Austin Brown went all the way for Triad on the mound, fanning 14.

The Knights are now 8-2-1, while Jersey goes to 8-9.

MASCOUTAH 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

Mascoutah scored two in the third, once in the fourth and four times in the sixth to take the MVC win over CM.

Carter Braun had two hits for the Eagles, while Justin Banovs, Kale Hawk and Noah Peterson also had hits.

Sam Buckley struck out four on the mound for CM.

The Indians are now 13-3-1, while the Eagles go to 9-8.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 12, VALMEYER 4

The St. Louis Patriots, a home school team, scored four times in the second and five more in the fifth on their way to the win at Valmeyer.

Landon Roy had two hits for the Pirates, while Jake Killy, Elijah Miller and Chase Snyder all had a hit and RBI each and both Aiden Brewer and Jake Coats also had hits.

Roy struck out four on the mound, while Gavin Rau fanned three for Valmeyer.

The Patriots go to 16-5, while the Pirates are now 5-8.

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, CONCORD TRIOPIA 4

Calhoun scored twice in the first, then added three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to take a WIVC home win over Triopia.

Both Drew Wallendorf and Cade Sievers had two hits and two RBIs each for the Warriors, while Will Hurley had two hits and a RBI, Jacob LaMarsh, Jake Snyders and August Squier all had hits and Jack Zipprich drove in a run.

Davis Wilson struck out six while on the mound for Calhoun, with Squire fanning one.

The Warriors are now 4-16, while the Trojans go to 1-5.

COLUMBIA 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4

SOFTBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18, CAHOKIA 0

McGivney scored 10 runs in the first inning, then eight more in the second to gain the 15-run rule win over visiting Cahokia at Griffins Park.

Nora Mensing led the Griffins with two hits and three RBIs, while Izzie Venarsky had two hits and two RBIs, Alexis Bond had a hit and drove in four runs, Julia Behrmann had a hit and two RBIs, Avery Grenzebach and Eve Stanhaus had a hit and RBI each, Claire Miller came up with a hit and Mac Briescher, Olivia Gray, Ari Hasenstab, Leah Hopfinger and Lily Terrell all had RBIs.

Jada Zumwalt struck out four while in the circle for McGivney, with Grenzebach fanning three.

The Griffins are now 2-9, while the Comanches go to 0-7.

JERSEY 11, TRIAD 1

Jersey scored twice in the first, fifth and seventh innings, going along with five in the second, to take the road win at Triad in a MVC game.

Both Ashlyn Brown and Kari Krueger had home runs in their three hit, three RBI days for the Panthers, while Bria Tuttle also had three hits, Emily Collins had two hits and three RBIs, Taylor Stelbrink had a pair of hits and a RBI and both Rose Brainerd and Autumn Heitzman had hits.

Syd Horn had two hits for the Knights, while both Sam Jarman and Logan Looby also came up with hits, with Delaney Hess striking out three in the circle and Maddie Hart fanning two.

Jersey is now 9-4, while Triad goes to 4-7.

HIGHLAND 13, WATERLOO 6

Highland got three runs in the third, two in the fourth and four each in the fifth and sixth innings en route to their MVC win at Waterloo.

Sophia Donoho had four hits and a RBI for Highland, while Maggie Grohmann had two homers among her three hits and five RBIs on the day, Sophie Parkerson had three hits and a RBI, Maddie Trauernicht had three hits, Kelly Fuller had two hits and a pair of RBIs, Karli Dant had a pair of hits and drove in a run, Maci Miles had a hit and Alex Schultz drove in a run.

Donoho tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out six.

Highland is now 7-5-1, while Waterloo goes to 9-5.

CARLINVILLE 6, STAUNTON 3

Carlinville jumped to an early 4-0 lead with three in the first and one in the second, then scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh after Staunton rallied in the home half of the sixth with three run of their own to take the road win at Staunton's park.

Addison Ruyle had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Hannah Gibson had two hits and three RBIs, Makenah Dugan, Isabella Tiburzi and Olivia Kunz all had two hits each, Kali Robinson and Braley Wiser had a hit apiece and Karly Tipps also drove in a run.

Korynn Keehner had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, while Ele Feldmann and Evin Frank both had hits and Taylor Nolan drove in a pair of runs.

Both Gibson for Carlinville and Gianna Bianco for Staunton threw complete games in the circle, with Gibson striking out five.

The Cavies go to 12-3, while the Bulldogs are now 8-6.

CARBONDALE 5, COLLINSVILLE 1

Carbondale scored single runs in the first, second and seventh, adding on two in the sixth, to take the win at Collinsville.

Bailey Demick and Emma Hylton had the only two hits on the day for the Kahoks, while Marissa Thomas went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

The Terriers are now 7-8, while the Kahoks are not 1-15.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18, EAST ST. LOUIS 0

EAWR scored eight runs in the third and nine more in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over East St. Louis at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

Camey Adams had four hits and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Kelli LeMond had two hits and two RBIs, KayLynn Buttry had two hits and a RBI, Samantha Willleford had a hit and RBI, both Avery Gilliam and Haley Pratt had a hit each and Serena Berry, Kami Kearby and Chloe Metz each had a RBI.

Pratt struck out nine while in the circle and Lily Tretter fanned two.



EAWR is now 5-10, while East Side goes to 0-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1

Natalie Beck had a double brace (four goals), while Mira Alvers, Erin Kretzer, Adelyn Speight and Siena Strehl all scored as McGivney took the three points over Southwestern at Bouse Road.

Adelyn Speight also had three assists for the Griffins, while Kretzer and Carissa Speight also had assists.

Peyton Ellis and Karpenter Farmer each had two saves apiece for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 7-4-2, while the Piasa Birds go to 6-6-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, ROXANA 1

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, BRESSE CENTRAL 0

CARLINVILLE 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 8-8

It was all Marquette at they took their Gateway Metro Conference match at Marquette Family Arena over Maryville.

Max Cogan had six points, five kills and three assists for the Explorers, while Devon Doherty served up two points, Rolen Eveans had five points, two aces, five kills and five assists, Brody Hendricks had three points, two kills and a block, Finn Murphy came up with a kill, Will Schwartz had eight points, two kills and an assist, Nick Trefny had five points and a kill and Connor Wieckhorst had eight points and five kills.

Marquette is now 10-6-2, while the Lions are now 4-7.

In the other matches that were played on Monday, Bunker Hill won over Granite City 25-18, 25-18 and Collinsville defeated Hazelwood West at Vergil Fletcher Gym 25-9, 25-17.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 8, GREENVILLE 1

Parker Mayhew, James McKeever, Luke Boyd, Nate Bartlett and Nick Hannebutt won both their singles and doubles matches as Alton defeated Greenville at Greenville University's tennis courts.

The Redbirds are now 4-7 in dual meets this season.

