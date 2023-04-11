MONDAY, APRIL 10, GIRLS SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

ALTON 9, COLLINSVILLE 8

In a see-saw first four innings, both teams traded the lead three times before play settled down and Alton had pulled out a win at home over the Kahoks.

Jordan Watsek had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley had two hits and a RBI, Alissa Sauls had two hits, Reese Plont hit a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs on the day, Laci Fischer, Alaina Laslie and Lauren O'Neill all had hits and RBIs and Morgan Plummer also came up with a hit.

Presley went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

Alton is now 2-6, while Collinsville goes to 1-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, JERSEY 4

Jersey jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning, but CM tied it in the third, then scored once in the fifth and seventh while putting up three in the sixth to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win on the road.

Danika Chester led the Eagles with three hits, while Grace Burton and Skylar Johnson each had two hits and a RBI, both Bella Thien and Avari Combes had two hits, Lauren Hardy had a hit and RBI, Megan Griffith had a hit and Kaydence Harlan drove in a run.

Taylor Stelbrink had a hit and two RBIs for the Panthers, while both Kari Krueger and Bria Tuttle had the only other hits and Ashlyn Brown had a RBI.

Both Griffith and Brown threw complete games, with Griffith striking out 10 and Brown fanning eight.

CM is now 8-2, while Jersey goes to 7-3.

TRENTON WESCLIN 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8

[ALSO: Trenton-Wesclin Slides By Father McGivney Girls Softball 12-8, Griffins Continue To Improve]

HARDIN CALHOUN 9, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 2

Calhoun got off to a 3-0 lead in the third, then scored once in the fourth, twice more in both the fifth and sixth, and added one in the seventh to take the win over West Central.

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with three hits including a home run, and two RBIs, while Lacy Pohlman had three hits, Haylee Armbruster and Lila Simon each had a hit and RBI and Gracie Klaas also drove home a run.

Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 15.

The Warriors are now 11-2, while the Cougars go to 1-3.

CARROLLTON 22, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0

Carrolton scored 19 runs in the first two innings, then added three more in the third to take a 15-run rule win at North Greene.

Daci Walls had four hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Ella Stumpf had three hits and three RBIs, Lauren Flowers had two hits and drove in three runs, Megan Camden had a pair of hits, Lauren Walker had a hit and three RBIs, both Ryan Kallal and Hannah Uhles had a hit and two RBIs, with Uhles hitting a two-run homer, Vanna Holmes had a hit and RBI, Sophie Pohlman came up with a hit and Hallie Webb drove home a run.

Flowers and Hannah Lake combined for a four inning no-hitter, with Flowers striking out eight and Lake fanning three. Brandy Davidson had two strikeouts while in the circle for the Spartans.

Carrollton is now 11-2, while North Greene goes to 0-7.

In other games on the Monday slate, Waterloo defeated Triad 9-2, Highland won at Mascoutah 8-4, and Roxana won over Piasa Southwestern 5-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

[ALSO: All Around Effort Leads Explorers Past CM In Non-Conference Rivalry Game]

ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 1

[ALSO: Carter's Two Goals Help Lead Redbirds To Third Consecutive Win]

JERSEY 3, GREENVILLE 0

Ava Burney, Kaelyn Drainer, and Ella Smith all scored in the first half as Jersey took the three points in Greenville.

Drainer also had two assists, while Smith had an assist and Lauren Lyons made two saves in recording the clean sheet.

The Panthers are now 6-4-1, while the Comets are 3-4-0.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3, LITCHFIELD 2

Kate Jose had a second-half hat trick in leading the Knights to a comeback win over Litchfield at Knights Field after the Purple Panthers struck twice in the opening half.

Sam Disher, Grace Hopp, and Alison Waller all assisted on Jose's hat trick, while Sami Loethen had five saves in goal for Metro-East.

The Knights are now 5-7-0, while Litchfield goes to 2-6-0.

