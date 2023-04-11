MONDAY, APRIL 10, BOYS SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 12, BUNKER HILL 2

A six-run fifth inning helped give Roxana a 10-run rule win over visiting Bunker Hill at Roxana City Park.

Both Kadin Carlisle and Kael Hester had two hits for the Shells, while Max Autery, Aiden Briggs, Mason Crump, Caiden Davis, Trevor Gihring and Lucas Hartman all had a hit and RBI each, Cooper Harris came up with a hit and both Kyle Campbell and Zeb Katzmarek each drove in a run.

Mason McCurdy had the only hit for the Minutemen, while Reece Girth had the only RBI.

Katzmarek struck out three while on the mound for Roxana, with Kaleb Softly fanning four for Bunker Hill.

The Shells are now 6-7, while the Minutemen go to 3-3.

HIGHLAND 10, MASCOUTAH 1

Highland hit Mascoutah with six runs in the fourth as the Bulldogs scored 10 unanswered runs in the first four inning to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win over the visiting Indians.

Chase Knebel had three hits and four RBIs for Highland, while Mason Emig had two hits and two RBIs, Jake Ottensmeier came up with a pair of hits, Zane Korte had a hit and two RBIs and both Brayden Bircher and Deklan Riggs had a hit apiece.

Knebel also struck out six while on the mound and Kye Kruse fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 6-4, while Mascoutah is now 10-2.

JACKSONVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 1

A four-run sixth inning was enough to give Jacksonville the win over visiting Granite City.

Lucas Haddix had three hits for the Warriors, while Dakota Armour had a hit and drove in the only run of the game and Peyton Fedorak had the only other hit.

Armour also struck out four while on the mound.

The Crimsons are now 3-9, while Granite goes to 2-9.

TRIAD 13, WATERLOO 2

Triad scored three times in the third and seventh runs in the seventh en route to the MVC win at Waterloo.

Brady Coon had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Knights, while Wyatt Suter had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, both Donny Becker and T.J. Suter each had two hits and two RBIs, Wyatt Bugger had two hits and Nic Funk, Carter Vandiver and Hayden Bugger each had a hit and RBI.

Coon also struck out eight while on the mound for Triad.

The Knights are now 10-3, while the Bulldogs fall to 6-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY 13, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2

FATHER MCGIVNEY 13, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, JERSEY 0

Civic Memorial scored once in the first, three in the third, two in the fifth and five in the seventh in going on to the MVC win at Jersey.

August Frankford had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Noah Petersen had two hits and three RBIs, Jacob Flowers had a pair of hits and Bryer Arview, Justin Banovs, Trent Heflin and Brayden Prott all had a hit and RBI each.

Zach Weiner, Easton Heafner and Joey Meador had the only three hits for the Panthers, while Heafner struck out four on the mound and Jacob Wagner fanned one.

Sam Buckley pitched a complete game for CM, fanning nine.

The Eagles are now 7-6, while the Panthers fall to 7-7.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 16, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6

Marissa-Coulterville scored in every inning, including seven runs in the third, in their 10-run rule win over visiting Metro-East.

Jacob Kober had a hit and RBI for the Knights, with Thijson Heard and J.D. Hutton also having hits and both Sammy Huber and Drake Luebbert drove in runs.

Heard also struck out two while on the mound.

The Meteors are now 9-0, while the Knights drop to 0-6.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28-23-25-25, SAXONY LUTHERAN (JACKSON MO.) 26-25-20-23

Marquette's ventured into Missouri for the first time in its history and came away with a four-set win in a best-of-five match over Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo.

Connor Wieckhorst served up 17 points, including seven straight in the second set, while Max Cogan scored 11 points, reeling off six straight in the fourth and final set.

The Explorers are now 7-5-2, while the Crusaders go to 6-4.

In another match played on Monday, Father McGivney Catholic won at Granite City 25-17, 25-15.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, HILLSBORO 0

Marquette ran their record to 5-0 by beating Hillsboro 9-0.

Singles winners were Stetson Isringhausen over Kyle Butler 6-0, 6-2, Thomas Wendle over Ethan Schreiber 6-1, 6-0, Joe Bragenberg over Mark Mattson 6-0, -1, Bradly Bower over Ian Anderson 6-0, 6-0, Ryan Klasner over Izac Adams 6-4, 6-0, and Adam Richards over Eli Howard 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles winners include Isringhausen/Wendle over Buttler/Scheiber 6-0, 6-1, Bragenberg/Bower over Mattson /Anderson 6-0, 6-0, and Klasner/Richards over Adams/Howard 6-0, 6-0.

ALTON 9, JERSEY 0

Parker Mayhew, James McKeever, Luke Boyd, Victor Humphrey, and Nathan Bartlett won both their singles and doubles matches in leading Alton to the sweep of Jersey at the Alton High courts.

Wesley Partridge won his singles match, while Braden Freeman and Humphrey won their doubles match during the meet.

The Redbirds are now 3-5 and host Rockton Hononegah on Friday before hosting the Robert Logan Doubles Invitational on Saturday.

