BETHALTO - Ryan McCoy, a father of a young 7-year-old TikTok enthusiast Kimberly “Kimmy,” had the experience of a lifetime on Monday morning when he opened his TikTok account. Ryan had always been a fan of actress Drew Barrymore, but never in his wildest dreams did he imagine she would react to a TikTok video he posted with his daughter, Kimmy.

Kimmy and Ryan often interpret scenes from movies in their TikTok videos and this time, Kimmy, who resembles Drew at age 7, emulated the Hollywood star when she appeared on “The Tonight Show” with host Johnny Carson. Drew responded with a TikTok duet with Kimmy that brought tears to Ryan and his fiancé, Brandi Huber’s eyes.

Kimmy’s reaction was classic: She said: “Oh my God, Drew Barrymore responded?”

Ryan said Kimmy was just overwhelmed with excitement and so red-faced with emotion that such a huge Hollywood star would react to one of their TikTok videos.

“She has lost most of her front teeth like Drew in the Johnny Carson appearance,” Ryan said. “I saw the blue check mark and I knew it was the actual Drew Barrymore. I am at the age where I grew up with ET. It used to terrify me but Drew has always been around in many of the movies I have watched. Her movies with Adam Sandler were so cool.”

Barrymore, 47, the beautiful iconic actress, has appeared in more movies than anyone could ever count, starting with her role in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial". She starred in several successful films after from "Charlie’s Angels," "Never Been Kissed," "Poison Ivy," "Batman Forever," "The Wedding Singer" with famed actor Adam Sandler, "50 First Dates, and another "Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle," "Big Miracle," and "Miss You Already." She has won nearly every award in Hollywood. She hosts the acclaimed syndicated talk show The Drew Barrymore Show and is the founder of Flower Films.

McCoy said he greatly admires Barrymore for her vast work in film and production, but most of all for the person she became after such a difficult childhood, overcoming almost insurmountable obstacles. She is now a role model for others that they can get through almost anything, he said.

Kimmy and Ryan’s TikTok videos have attracted considerable attention, one was a scene from “Tommy Boy” that David Spade liked, Ryan said, another caught actor Tommy Chong’s attention. Ryan said nothing could rival a duet sent back by Drew Barrymore.

“It was the coolest and biggest thing we have ever done,” Ryan said. “I have always thought so much of Drew Barrymore for what she has done with her life. She is still so beautiful and was one of my childhood crushes. Kimmy definitely resembled Drew a lot in the TikTok video.”

