CLASS 3A WRESTLING SECTIONAL

BURBANK CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL AT CHATHAM GLENWOOD

MOLINE 29, EDWARDSVILLE 27: Moline won the final three matches of the meet to edge Edwardsville in the Class 3A Burbank Christian team sectional at Chatham Glenwood High.

Article continues after sponsor message

Makonnen Simmons, Jorden Johnson, Tristan Abram, Evan Holderer, Patrick Sepanski, Levi Wilkinson and Blake Mink won matches for the Tigers on the night, with Sepanski and Wilkinson getting pins for Edwardsville.

The Tigers season ended 27-7.

The results for the Class 2A semifinal between Civic Memorial and Mahomet Seymour were unavailable at press time.