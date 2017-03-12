The celebration of Puerto Rico’s 9-5 win over Mexico in the World Baseball Classic was marred by a fight in the crowd. The incident caused a delay in the game, as it was close to the family section and the Puerto Rican players were concerned for their loved ones.

Eariler today, Yadier Molina posted the following to his Instagram account…

“MLB…it’s a shame that you are more interested in making money and not in the security of our family. it’s a shame that the players have to be worried about the safety of our family when you’re supposed to have security for them,, Horrible organization for this event, no security for the players family,, it’s a shame MLB”.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Major League Baseball is said to be investigating the issue.

St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak, who enjoyed his experience while attending the game between USA and the Dominican Republic last night, had not yet seen Molina’s comments but understood why that would cause concern.

Team Puerto Rico can advance to the second round of the WBC with a win today against Italy.

photo credit:  Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

