ST. LOUIS - The Godfrey Bobcats Little League team experienced what their coach called “a thrill of a lifetime” when they attended a St. Louis Cardinals game recently and had an autographing session with Cards’ star catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina, who doesn’t do this type of autograph session typically, was very open to signing balls for the young Little League group, the Godfrey coach Jody Markel said.

“We got there and were able to watch batting practice for an hour and a half and boys got some autographs, then Molina came over to the boys and asked them how they were and signed a few balls for them. It was extremely hot for him during batting practice but Molina still took time for the boys.”

ESPN showed the Godfrey boys on their Sunday Night Baseball contest that evening. Little League International sponsored the night for the boys, which included good seats, food, jerseys and hats.

The players on the team are Garrett Billinghsley, Cole Brown, J.D. Crafton, Jack Das, Matthew Dixon, Garret Elrod, Nolan Graves, Andrew Julian, Blake Markel, Hayden Makert, Brendan Seehausen, Preston Stork and Peter Wuellner. Coaches are Jody Markel, Adrian Das, Peter Graves, Matt Wuellner and Billy Stork. Scorekeeper is Michele Markel.

“They will remember this night for the rest of their lives,” Markel said.

