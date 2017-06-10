(Busch Stadium) For the second consecutive game, the St. Louis Cardinals will be without Yadier Molina behind the plate.

“I know he was hopeful last night that it would ease up on him but it was still pretty locked up,” shared Mike Matheny. “I think in an emergency, if something happened to Fryer, he could sit back there. But we’re going to need another day.”

The tightness occurred while Molina slept on Thursday night. It is not clear if tomorrow may be an additional day of rest, which would then lead into Monday’s off-day.

“He’s one of those guys that I really trust,” said Matheny. “I trust how he feels. If it’s one of those things that the training staff can get it to release and he’s good. When he’s good and rested and everything feels right, he’s probably going to play.”

1B Matt Carpenter

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Stephen Piscotty

3B Jedd Gyorko

SS Aledmys Diaz

LF Tommy Pham

2B Kolten Wong

C Eric Fryer

P Carlos Martinez

ADDITONAL STARTER ON THE WAY

–With the St. Louis Cardinals playing a double-header on Tuesday against Milwaukee, Mike Matheny confirmed the team will be bringing up a pitcher from the minors to start the second game.

“Lance will throw the early one,” said Matheny, adding that Mike Leake will start on Wednesday.

The promotion has already been decided upon, but Matheny wanted to be sure the player received the news first before making the formal announcement.

Pitcher Luke Weaver is slated to start in Memphis on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Weaver was recognized as the PCL Player of the Month after going 5-1 with a 2.19 ERA (9 ER/37 IP) in his six May starts. The 23-year old right-hander struck out 37 hitters and walked only 6 in that span.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI