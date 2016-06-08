Major League Baseball released their second National League All-Star balloting update this afternoon and Yadier Molina continues to hold a narrow lead over San Francisco’s Buster Posey for starting behind the plate.

The St. Louis Cardinals catcher has 694,204 votes compared to Posey’s 631,799, which has decreased the distance between the two by about 16,000 tallies from last week.

If elected by the fans, Molina would become just the third Cardinals player to collect at least five in his career, joining Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith (12) and former teammate Albert Pujols (5).

Though he trails by more than 600,000 votes, Matt Carpenter moved up to third place in voting for third baseman and outfielder Stephen Piscotty climbed from 14th to 12th in this latest round of balloting.

Fans can cast their votes for starters at MLB.com and all 30 club sites — on their computers, tablets and smartphones — exclusively online using the 2016 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot until Thursday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Vote up to five times in any 24-hour period for a maximum of 35 times.

NATIONAL LEAGUE ALL-STAR BALLOTING LEADERS

CATCHER

1. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 694,204

2. Buster Posey, Giants: 631,799

3. Miguel Monter0, Cubs 417, 224

4. Wilson Ramos, Nationals 366,531

5. Wellington Castillo, D-Backs 283,345

FIRST BASE

1. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 1,264,404

2. Brandon Belt, Giants 402,271

3. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers 360,539

4. Paul Goldschmidt, D-Backs 350,308

5. John Jaso, Pirates 210,748

SECOND BASE

1. Ben Zobrist, Cubs: 1,140,808

2. Daniel Murphy, Nationals: 751,925

3. Neil Walker, Mets: 328,101

4. Joe Panik, Giants: 267,088

5. Josh Harrison, Pirates: 225,668

THIRD BASE

1. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 1,172,717

2. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 841,147

3. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: 270,458

4. David Wright, Mets: 234,185

5. Matt Duffy, Giants: 233,563

SHORTSTOP

1. Addison Russell, Cubs: 832,191

2. Trevor Story, Rockies: 714,160

3. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 358,045

4. Asdrubal Cabrera, Mets: 311,968

5. Zack Cozart, Reds: 307,616

OUTFIELD

1. Dexter Fowler, Cubs: 1,170,718

2. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 1,119,168

3. Yoenis Cespedes, Mets: 1,097,593

4. Jason Heyward, Cubs: 703,911

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI