EDWARDSVILLE - Mojo’s Music has holiday discounts going through Christmas Eve, but their personalized customer service is year-round.

Located at 144 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Mojo’s Music sells a wide variety of instruments and accessories for aspiring and experienced musicians. They also offer repair services and lessons. Owner Tom Pullen explained that they take an “interactive” approach to customer service and do everything they can to support local musicians.

“We really try to work with people to make sure they get the exact right thing at the right price to make sure that they succeed at playing music,” Pullen said.

As the holiday season approaches, there are several specials available for customers. In addition to the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday discounts that will be available next week, all of the Christmas deals are currently in effect.

The big deal is one you won’t want to miss. You can choose any guitar or bass and three accessories in the store, and Mojo’s will take 17% off the entire bundle. Pullen noted that this is a great chance for experienced players to upgrade their equipment and get in on the “holiday fun.”

“I have some other items that are seriously marked down beyond the 17%,” he added. “We run the deal any way to make sure you get which one is best financially for you.”

This attention to customer service is a major part of Pullen’s business philosophy. He believes small businesses like Mojo’s Music should take the time to work with each customer individually.

Not only does this guarantee customer satisfaction, but it also builds trust. He noted that Mojo’s provides the same great prices of bigger stores with the personalized customer service that small businesses can offer.

“Just because a store is larger, they’re not always the best deal,” he said of the big box stores. “We can certainly be competitive price-wise while still giving the top-level customer service.”

With that mindset, Pullen focuses on every customer who walks through the door, giving them individual attention and taking their needs and budget into account. He prides himself on “doing business the old-fashioned way.”

“I never want to make a single sale,” he explained. “A lot of places do that by selling you something you don’t want or don’t really need or whatever. I’m in it for the long haul here. I want to make sure that whatever we sell you, I feel good about and feel it’s a worthy product to have in the store…We are looking for lifetime customers way more than just a one-time sale.”

Pullen hopes to welcome many customers to enjoy the Mojo’s Music holiday deals. Mojo’s Music is also launching their own line of custom guitars. For more information about Mojo’s Music, including their discounts and custom guitar line, visit their official website at MojosMusic.com or their Facebook page.

