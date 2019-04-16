WEST ALTON - According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) as well as several motorists who have contacted Riverbender, the southbound lanes of Highway 67 in West Alton are again open. The lanes were closed on March 27, 2019, due to moderate to major flood levels.

As of now, both southbound lanes, which are directly across the Clark Bridge are open again. Before they were reopened, motorists would utilize both lanes of the northbound lanes.

