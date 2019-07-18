WEST ALTON - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the opening of the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 67 near West Alton, previously closed due to flooding.

MODOT said the lower lanes were cleared and ready to open around 1 p.m. Wednesday. However, MODOT said motorists still can't get to Highway 94 yet.

The lower lane opening will make traffic flow easier during rush hour times to and from the Clark Bridge in Alton.