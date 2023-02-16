ALTON/EAST ALTON - Shawn Fowler, owner of Modified Auto in East Alton, recently appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the shop’s relocation to Eastgate Plaza, some of the happy customers they’ve had so far, and much more.

Modified Auto was previously located at 165 E. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton, near the Washington Early Childhood Center. While Fowler said he loved having the business in the neighborhood for eight years, moving into their 5,000-square-foot Eastgate location has taken the business to a new level.

“The East Alton community in general has been super easy to do business in,” Fowler said. “The City Hall, the Police Department, the Fire Department, they’ve all been so supportive of their local businesses and we love to be a part of it.”

Fowler said Modified Auto workers aren’t paid on commission, so they’re not constantly trying to “upsell” customers on products they don’t really need. He mentioned one particular customer who just needed a basic sound system for his pickup truck to listen to talk radio on his way to work. After saving $600 with Modified Auto, he became a repeat customer who brought several more of his vehicles to the shop.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He was ecstatic. Where he got out the door paying $150 with us, he got a quote for $750 from the competition, and the story doesn’t stop there,” Fowler said. “About a week later, the same gentleman shows back up with a beautiful brand-new pickup truck, and he wanted the full shebang - full stereo system, alarm, remote start, everything - then we did his boat [and] his Harley-Davidson.”

He said the same sentiment of treating people with respect and giving them what they need extends to his own employees as well.

“Against the advice of all kinds of whittier-than-I businessfolk telling me that ‘you can never put your employees before your business’ - well, we did that,” he said “We’ve got a crew that’s solid, we’ve got a crew that’s loyal, and I believe that we’re one of the best in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area at what we do. We definitely have one of the nicest shops, that’s for sure.”

In addition to sound systems, Modified Auto also installs alarms, remote start systems, tints windows, and sells Jeep and truck accessories like bed covers, running boards, WeatherTech floormats, and much more. To find out more about Modified Auto, visit their Facebook page or call (618) 251-8255.

Fowler also cleared up a few misconceptions about remote starters, including the myth that “they’re bad on your starter,” and shared more information about Modified Auto and the services they offer in the full interview, which can be watched below or on riverbender.com/video.

