ST LOUIS -- As COVID-19 numbers spike in the U.S., the number of people needing help with basic needs, including food, continues to grow andSt. Louis Area Foodbankcontinues to provide more food than ever before during its 45-year history. Between March 16 and June 30, the Foodbank distributed 16,795,542 meals to individuals and families throughout its 26-county service territory (14 in Missouri and 12 in Illinois).

The list below shows Mobile Markets available to anyone who needs a helping hand July 16-31. No ID is needed in order to receive food and other supplies. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no-contact service to keep you, the volunteers, and workers safe we ask that people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle. The food will then be placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, please check with the organization hosting the mobile market to find out if they are accepting walk-ups.

Mobile Markets typically last about two hours or until supplies run out. Mobile Markets for July 16-31, 2020, include:

St. Louis City, MO

July 16, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, ARJ Community Outreach, 2912 Chippewa, St. Louis, 63118

July 17, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

July 17, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Kossuth Church, 3810 Clarence Ave., St. Louis, 63115

July 21, 2 p.m., Mobile Market, City Garden Montessori, 1618 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, 63110

July 22, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia South Broadway, 3930 South Broadway, St Louis, 63118

July 24, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

July 25, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, 5261 Delmar Blvd., St Louis, 63108

July 29, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia South Broadway, 3930 South Broadway, St Louis, 63118

July 30, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, ARJ Community Outreach, 2912 Chippewa, St. Louis, 63118

July 31, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

St. Louis County, MO

July 16, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133

July 16, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Dellwood- RGSD, 10266 W Florissant Ave., St. Louis, 63136

July 18, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, City of Pine Lawn, 6100 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, 63121

July 18, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Greater Deliverance Church, 8200 Page Ave, St. Louis, 63130

July 20, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Grace Church STL, 6295 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., Maryland Heights, 63042

July 21, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Zion's Traveler, 10014 Diamond Dr., St. Louis, 63137

July 22, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Refuge and Restoration, 11801 West Florissant, St Louis, 63033

July 22, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann, 63074

July 23, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133

July 23, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Dellwood- RGSD, 10266 W Florissant Ave., St. Louis, 63136

July 24, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Gateway City Church, 9331 Stansberry Ave., St. Louis, 63134

July 25, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, City of Pine Lawn, 6100 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, 63121

July 25, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Greater Deliverance Church, 8200 Page Ave, St. Louis, 63130

July 27, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, 63044

July 28, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Zion's Traveler, 10014 Diamond Dr., St. Louis, 63137

July 29, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Nurses for Newborns, 7259 Lansdowne, St. Louis, 63119

July 29, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Reach Church, 9845 St. Charles Rock Rd., St Ann, 63074

July 30, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63133

July 30, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Dellwood- RGSD, 10266 W Florissant Ave., St. Louis, 63136

July 31, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Harvest Bible Chapel STL South, 9607 Gravois Rd., St. Louis, 63123

Jefferson County, MO

July 16, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

July 17, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Herculaneum UMC, 672 Main St., Herculaneum, 63048

July 23, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

July 28, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Fox C-6, 849 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, 63101

July 30, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

July 31, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Herculaneum UMC, 672 Main St., Herculaneum, 63048

Lincoln County, MO

July 23, 6 p.m., Mobile Market, Shooter's Saloon, 138 Tomahawk Dr., Elsberry, 63343

St. Charles County, MO

July 28, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Ridgecrest Baptist, 1731 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, 63303

July 29, 11:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Faith UMC, 2590 Droste Rd., St Charles , 63301

Franklin County, IL

July 20, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Life Source Church, 1011 E 6th St., West Frankfort, 62896

Jackson County, IL

July 21, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Carbondale Towers, 810 West Mills, Carbondale, 62901

St. Clair County, IL

July 16, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Uni-Pres Kinder Cottage, 564 Veronica Ave., East St. Louis, 62205

July 17, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 820 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, 62226

July 23, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Uni-Pres Kinder Cottage, 564 Veronica Ave., East St. Louis, 62205

July 24, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 820 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, 62226

July 30, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Uni-Pres Kinder Cottage, 564 Veronica Ave., East St. Louis, 62205

July 31, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Mason Clark Middle School, 5510 State St., East St. Louis, 62203

July 31, 8 a.m., Mobile Market, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 820 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, 62226

A calendar listing of the Mobile Markets is also online: https://stlfoodbank.org/events/. Times and locations are subject to change.

If you need further assistance with food, please call St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-6262 or go online to stlfoodbank.org.

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Since that time, the organization has grown to become the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding individuals in need. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide 37 million meals annually. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 45 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit http://STLFoodbank.org/covid19. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

