ST. LOUIS, MO -- Food insecurity is the inability to provide enough food to live an active, healthy life for one’s household. People facing food insecurity is predicted to rise by at least five percent more in our region due to the pandemic. St. Louis Area Foodbank continues to provide more food than ever before throughout its 26-county service territory (14 in Missouri and 12 in Illinois).

The list below shows Mobile Markets available to anyone who needs a helping hand August 1-21. No ID is needed in order to receive food and other supplies. In an effort to maintain social distancing and no-contact service to keep you, the volunteers, and workers safe we ask that people who arrive by vehicle open their trunk and then stay in their vehicle. The food will then be placed in the trunk/cab. If you do not have a vehicle, please check with the organization hosting the mobile market to find out if they are accepting walk-ups.

Mobile Markets typically last about two hours or until supplies run out. Mobile Markets for August 1-21, 2020, include:

St. Louis City, MO

August 6, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Great Things, 4675 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63113

August 7, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

August 7, 11 a.m., Food Fair, Wells Fargo, 600 Market St., St. Louis, 63103

August 7, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, 5261 Delmar Blvd., St Louis, 63108

August 13, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Great Things, 4675 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63113

August 13, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, ARJ Community Outreach, 2912 Chippewa, St. Louis, 63118

August 14, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

August 19, 12 p.m., Mobile Market, Mission: St. Louis, 3108 N Grand Blvd ., St. Louis, 63107

August 20, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Great Things, 4675 Page Blvd., St. Louis, 63113

August 21, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 63112

August 21, 10:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Kossuth Church, 3810 Clarence Ave., St. Louis, 63115

August 21, 11 a.m., Food Fair, Wells Fargo, 600 Market St., St. Louis, 63103

St. Louis County, MO

August 3. 11:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Grace Church STL, 6295 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., Maryland Heights, 63042

August 5, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, ITCOY Home Health, 12470 Old Halls Ferry Rd., St. Louis, 63033

August 5, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Refuge and Restoration, 11801 West Florissant, St Louis, 63033

August 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, 63044

August 11, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Renewing Life Church, 407 Airport Rd., Ferguson, 63135

August 17, 11:30 a.m., Mobile Market, Grace Church STL, 6295 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., Maryland Heights, 63042

August 19, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Refuge and Restoration, 11801 West Florissant, St Louis, 63033

August 19, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Spanish Lakes, 1120 Trampe Ave., St Louis, 63138

August 21, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Gateway City Church, 9331 Stansberry Ave., St. Louis, 63134

Jefferson County, MO

August 6, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

August 8, 4:30 p.m., Mobile Market, Marketplace Food Pantry, 4824 Scottsdale Rd., House Springs, 63051

August 13, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

August 20, 5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070

Lincoln County, MO

August 6, 6 p.m., Mobile Market, Shooter's Saloon, 138 Tomahawk Dr., Elsberry, 63343

St. Charles County, MO

August 3, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Christ’s Church, 6930 Mexico Rd., St. Peters, 63376

August 10, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, FBC St. Charles, 2701 Muegge Rd., St, Charles, 63303

August 18, 4 p.m., Mobile Market, Ridgecrest Baptist, 1731 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, 63303

August 19, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Faith UMC, 2590 Droste Rd., St Charles, 63301

Clinton County, IL

August 13, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Mosaic Church, 8804 Old Hwy 50, Breese, 62230

Franklin County, IL

August 17, 12 p.m., Mobile Market, Life Source Church, 1011 E 6th St., West Frankfort, 62896

Madison County, IL

August 10, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville, 62234

St. Clair County, IL

August 3, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, F&V Tuckpointing, 4001 Cookson Rd., Fairmont City, 62201

August 7, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, 820 Royal Heights Rd., Belleville, 62226

Times and locations are subject to change. A calendar listing of the Mobile Markets is also online: https://stlfoodbank.org/events/.

If you need further assistance with food, please go online to stlfoodbank.org or call St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-6262.

